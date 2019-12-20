The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 446 incidents between Dec. 8-14, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Accident, no injury, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake
Accident with injuries, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Assault, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Assault, First St. N., Pine River.
Assault, E. Shore Dr. NE, Longville.
Assault, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Assist other agency, EMS, Upper Cass Frontage, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Main St. E., Remer.
Attempt to locate, First Ave. E., Backus.
Attempt to locate, Norway Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 36th St. NW, Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Bite (animal), Walker Bay Drive, Walker.
Burglary, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Business check, First St. S., Hackensack.
Business check, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Business check, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Park Ave. SW, Remer.
Business check (three calls), Ash Ave., Cass Lake.
Business check, First St. N., Hackensack.
Business check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business check, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Business check, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business check, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Business check, First St. NW, Cass Lake
Business check, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
CO detector, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
CO detector, Sautbine Road, Walker.
Complaints, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Crime against family, abuse, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, Doty Ave. W., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Webb Forest, Hackensack.
Crime against family, neglect, Westwood, Remer.
Criminal sexual conduct, Evening Star, Cass Lake.
Dangerous animal, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Deer accident, no injury, 64th Ave. NE, Remer.
Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Front St. S., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Disturbing the peace, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Domestic, Morning Star Dr., Cass Lake.
Domestic, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute (two calls), Old Agency, Walker.
Domestic dispute, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Breezy Point, Walker.
Domestic dispute, King St. S., Backus.
Domestic dispute, Hazel St. S., Backus.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 50 NW, Akeley.
Driving after revocation, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Driving after revocation, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, Timber Lane, Lake Shore.
Fight, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, W. Pleasant Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Fire, Eagle Way Lane, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Hang up, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Highland Ave., Walker.
Home incident, Dusty Rose, Cass Lake.
Home incident, Breezy Point Dr., Walker.
Home incident, First St. S., Hackensack.
Improper lane change, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, 24th St. NW, Longville.
Incorrigible juvenile, Main St. E., Remer.
Injured, C.R. 5, Hackensack.
Lift assist, Iowana, Bena.
Lift assist, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Liquor, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Loose animal, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Mentally ill person, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Motorist assist, Front St. N., Pine River.
Motorist assist, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Neglect/abuse, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Neglect/abuse, C.R. 8, Bena.
Noise complaint, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Person of interest, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Property damage, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Property retrieval, Second Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Property retrieval, Onigum Rd., Walker.
Public assist, Hawkweed Lane, Pine River.
Public assist, Main St. E., Remer.
Removal of person, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Removal of person, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Removal of person, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person (two calls), Morning Star, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Runaway, Second St. N., Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371 (five stops), Pine River.
Speed, Eighth St. S., Walker.
Threat, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Threat, Upper Cass Frontage, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Chippewa, Cass Lake.
Unsafe pass, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 N.W., Hackensack.
Vehicle, Ginger Trail NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Bottom, Remer.
Welfare check, Sixth St. NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Thunder in the Sky, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Welfare check, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
