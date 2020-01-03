The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 314 incidents between Dec. 22-28, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Oak Point Rd. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Assault, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Assault, Old Agency, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Bite (animal), King St. S., Backus.
Business check, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check (two stops), Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business check, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Compliance check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, 15th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Deer crash, no injury, Tianna Court, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Domestic, Norway Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Bear Grease, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Roosevelt, Outing.
Domestic dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, Hillcrest Ave., Walker.
Driving under the influence, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, Island Lake Dr., Backus.
Extra patrol, 71st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Grant Utley Ave., Cass Lake.
Garbage, C.R. 1 W., Pine River.
Garbage, 72nd St. NE, Longville.
Garbage, Federal Dam.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Gun, Hwy,. 371 NW, Walker.
Hang up, Steamboat, Walker.
Identity theft, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Incorrigible juvenile, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
In the ditch, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Highland Ave., Walker.
Lift assist, 32nd Ave. NW, Backus.
Lift assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Lift assist, N. Bass Lake Dr., Remer.
Motorist assist, Lower Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Possession of illegal substance, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Probation/parole, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Property, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 Frontage Road, Backus.
Property damage, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Property damage, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property retrieval, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Property retrieval, S. Second St., Cass Lake.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Public assist, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Removal of person, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Spruce Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Removal of person, Badger Trail, Boy River.
Removal of person, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Black Duck, Boy River.
Residence check, 32nd Ave. NW, Walker.
Residence check, 18th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Residence check, S. Steamboat, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Fox Haven Dr., Walker.
Runaway, Second St. N., Pine River.
Semaphore violation, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Threat, Seventh St. NW, Cass lake.
Towed vehicle, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Traffic incident, C.R. 8, Bena.
Traffic stop, Barclay Ave., Pine river.
Traffic stop, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Grant Utley Ave., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Trespassing, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing (two incidents), Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Summit Ave. SE, Remer.
Warning, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, First St., Pine River.
Warning, Third St., Pine River.
Warning (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Facility Center Dr., Cass Lake.
Welfare, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Breezy Point Cir., Walker.
Welfare check, Eighth Ave. NE, Pine River.
Welfare check, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Welfare check, Highland Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, Murray Ave. W., Pine River.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 N, Hackensack.
Welfare check, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.