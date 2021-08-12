The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 440 incidents between Aug. 1-7, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, N. Hunter Lake Rd., Longville.
Accident with injuries, (two incidents), Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Assault, Sugar Point Rd., Federal Dam.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Fort thunder Dr., Remer.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Assist other agency, Social Services, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Attempt to locate, 32nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Attempt to locate (two calls), Front St., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, First St. N., Hackensack.
Careless driving, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Deer accident, no injury, 72nd St. NE, Longville.
Disorderly conduct, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 36th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, Partridge, Longville.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, Templer Point, Walker.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW (five calls), Cass Lake.
Execute search warrant, King St. S., Backus.
Fight, Birch St. NE, Remer.
Fight, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Fire, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Fire, Ponderosa Dr., Walker.
Fireworks, Fleisher Ave. S., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off (three calls), Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Grass/forest fire, 32nd St. SW, Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Harassment, S. Little Boy Lake, Longville.
In the ditch, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Loose animal, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Noise complaint, Birch St. NE, Remer.
No Minnesota driver’s license, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Probation/parole violation, Aurora Dr. NW, Akeley.
Property damage, Front St. S., Backus.
Property damage, Front St. N., Pine River.
Property damage, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 6 S., Remer.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Property retrieval, Front St. S., Pine River.
Removal of person, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Road conditions, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Speed, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Texting while driving, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threats, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Threats, Hwy. 200 NE, Boy River.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing (three calls), First St. S., Pine River.
Violation of DANCO order, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warning (seven stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning, First St. N., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Welfare check, First St. S., Pine River.
Welfare check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Welfare check, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Welfare check, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
