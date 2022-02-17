The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 329 incidents between Feb. 6-12, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Rocky Point Dr., Walker.
Abandoned vehicle, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Abandoned vehicle, Sucker Bay, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 2 NW, Bena.
Activity, Bittern Lane NW, Backus.
Activity, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Activity, Five Mile, Federal Dam.
Activity, 12th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Assault, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Boy Lake Dr., Boy River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Golf Course Dr., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Attempted, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Webb Forest, Hackensack.
Bite, 39th Ave. NW, Backus.
Burglary, Old Housing, Bena.
Business, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Business, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
By check, fraud, C.R. 63 NE, Federal Dam.
Child custody dispute, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Child custody dispute, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Chimney fire, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, abuse, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, C.R. 8, Bena.
Crime against family, abuse, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, 108th St. NE, Remer.
Crime against family, neglect, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Crime against family, neglect, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Dangerous animal, 63rd Ave. NW, Walker.
Deer accident, no injury, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Distracted driving (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Division St. S., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Driving under the influence, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Driving under the influence, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, 148th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Fire, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Garbage, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Gas drive-off, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
General, 36th Ave. NW, Walker.
General, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
General, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
General, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
General, First Ave. E., Bena.
General, Fleischer Ave. S., Hackensack.
General, 29th St. SW, Pine River.
Hang up, King St. N., Backus.
Hang up, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Incorrigible juvenile, Willard Lake, Backus.
In the ditch, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Lift assist, Roosevelt Dr., Outing.
Lift assist (two calls), White Pine, Pine River.
Lost/found, Breezy Point, Walker.
Missing person, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Motorist assist, Fifth St., Pine River.
Natural death, Woodbine Lane, Backus.
Neglect/abuse, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Neglect/abuse, Etna Ave. SE, Remer.
No parking zone, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
No proof of insurance, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Other, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Other, 26th Ave. SW, Backus.
Other, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Overdose, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Overdose, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Possession, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Possession of tobacco, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Property check, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Property check, N. Webb Lake, Hackensack.
Property check, Tall Pines Trail, Remer.
Property check, Plummer, Outing.
Property check, Ogema Point, Hackensack.
Property damage, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Property damage, Pine Mountain Lake Rd., Backus.
Property damage, N. Webb Lake, Hackensack.
Property damage, Front St., Pine river.
Public assist, 23rd Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Public assist, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Removal, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Removal, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Residence, E. Ponto Lake Dr., Backus.
Residence, Shingobee Rd., Walker.
Residence, N. Shore Dr., Cass Lake.
Road conditions, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Roadway information, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Runaway, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Runaway, 73rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed (three stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Threat, Breezy Point, Walker.
Threat, Aurora Dr. NW, Akeley.
Threat, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threat, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Threat, C.R. 5 NE, Longville.
Threats, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Threats, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Fourth St. N, Walker.
Towed vehicle, Haskell Rd. NE, Longville.
Vehicle, King St. S., Backus.
Vehicle, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Vehicle, 48th Ave. NW, Walker.
Vehicle, Mounds, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, 22nd St. SW, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371 (six stops), Pine River.
Warning, First St. S., (two stops), Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 1 (two stops), Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Welfare, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Eighth St. NE, Pine River.
Welfare check, Traders Bay, Walker.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check (two calls), C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Welfare check, Fourth St. NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack
Welfare check, Old Agency, Walker.
