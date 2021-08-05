The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 443 incidents between July 25-31, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Park Ave., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Hwy,. 371 S., Hackensack.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Accident with injuries, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Assault, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assault, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Attempted, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempted, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempted, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, Lindy Lane NE, Remer.
Attempt to locate, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Lake, Outing.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Zion Harbor Rd., Federal Dam.
Burglary, 24th Ave. NE, Remer.
Burglary, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, 29th Ave. NW, Backus.
By check, fraud, Hwy. 84, Longville.
By check, fraud, Main St. E., Remer.
Careless driving, Hwy. 371, pine River.
Child custody dispute, Harbinger Trail, Walker.
Child custody dispute, 47th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Crime against family, endangerment, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Crime against family, endangerment, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Central Ave. N., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Disorderly conduct (two calls), Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Domestic, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Long Bow Trail, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Driving under the influence, Juneberry Trail, Walker.
EMS transport only (three calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, C.R. 8, Boy River.
Erratic driving, Pine River.
Extra patrol, Tilden Trail SW, Pine River.
Fire, Ponderosa Dr., Walker.
Fire, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Wabedo Pass, Longville.
Fireworks, Colleen St. SE, Remer.
Fleeing an officer, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Gas drive-off (two incidents) Hwy. 84, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Hang up, Ottertail, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Long Lake Rd., Akeley.
Harassment, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Harassment (two incidents), 36th St. NW, Hackensack.
Harassment, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Harassment, Cooper Lake, Longville.
Juvenile, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Lift assist, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Lift assist, Ziers Lane NE, Outing.
Loose animal, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Loose animal, Second St. S., Pine River.
Lost/found, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Loud equipment, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Mentally ill person, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Missing, overdue, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Missing/overdue, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Missing person, Forseman Point, Hackensack.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass lake.
Motor vehicle, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake
Natural death, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Neglect/abuse, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Noise complaint, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Person, Hwy. 200, Walker.
Person, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Person, York St., Pine River.
Person, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Person, 665th Ave. NW, Walker.
Person, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Cleveland, Walker.
Property, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Property, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Property check, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Property check, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Property damage, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Property damage, Hwy. 371, Backus.
Public assist, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Public assist, Kingston Way, Walker.
Public assist, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Removal of person, First St. S., Pine River.
Removal of person, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker
Removal of person, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Front St. S., Pine River.
Residence, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Residence,21st St. SW, Pine River.
Residence, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Residence, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Residence, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Residence, Peninsula Rd., Outing.
Residence, Fairview Loop, Hackensack.
Road conditions, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371/84, Pine River.
Texting while driving, Hwy. 371/Arlina Ave., Pine River.
Threats, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Threats (two incidents), Templer Point, Walker.
Threats, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Tornado, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Traffic incident, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Hawk Rail NW, Hackensack.
Traffic incident, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic incident, 71st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Traffic stop (two incidents), Steamboat, Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop (two incidents), C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing (two incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Trespassing, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Vehicle, Washburn Ave. E., Backus.
Vehicle, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Vehicle, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, White Pine, Pine River.
Vehicle (two calls), 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Violation of harassment order, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Warning (four incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning (two incidents), C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Norway Ave., Pine river.
Welfare check, 64th St. NW, Walker
Welfare check, Park Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Big Thunder, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Lindberg Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Fern Trail NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Welfare check, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Rocking Ranch Road, Pine River.
Welfare check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
