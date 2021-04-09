The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 339 incidents between March 28-April 3, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Ruffed Grouse Rd., Walker.
Assault, C.R. 8, Bena.
Assault, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assault, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 74 SW, Backus.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Assist other agency (other), Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River,
Burglary, C.R. 32, Motley,
Business, Main St., Remer.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Business, Lyle Chisholm (two calls), Cass Lake.
Business, Cranberry, Walker.
Business, Highland Inn, Cass Lake.
Business, Main St. E., Remer.
Child custody dispute, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Child custody dispute, Bobby Dr. SW, Pine river.
CO detector, Cardinal Lane, Longville.
Complaint, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Complaint, White Pine Point, Pine River.
Controlled burn, 48th St. SW, Pine River. Court, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, N. Stony Drive, Hackensack.
Crime against family, abuse, Northwood, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Deer accident, no injury, 136th St. SW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Domestic dispute, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Erratic driving, C.R. 1/16th, Pine River.
Fight, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Fight, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Little Stoney, Boy River.
Fireworks, S. Thunder Lake, Remer.
Gas drive-off (four incidents), Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Grass/forest fire, Long Bow Trail, Walker.
Grass/forest fire, Oak Point Rd. NW, Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Grass/forest fire, Wabedo Pass, Longville.
Grass/forest fire, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Hang up, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Harassment (two calls), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Rogers Point, Walker.
Home, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Illegal fire, Prospect Place E., Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Parker Ave., Pine River.
In the ditch, Breezy Point Road, Walker.
Instruction permit violation, Fifth St., Pine River.
Mail, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Mentally ill person, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Motorist assist, Lake Land Trail, Walker.
Natural death, Journey’s End, Longville.
Person of interest, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Property, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Property damage, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Property retrieval, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Public assist, Sailstar Dr. NE, Cass Lake.
Public assist, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Public assist, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Public assist, Front St. S., Pine River.
Reckless driving, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal, Main St. E., Remer.
Removal (two calls), Onigum Rd. NW., Walker.
Removal, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Hwy. 371 W., Walker.
Removal, Templer Point, Walker.
Residence, C.R. 157 NE, Boy River.
Residence, Merit Rd. NW, Walker.
Residence, Kings Trail NE, Longville.
Residence, Fehrs Dr. NE, Remer.
Runaway, 22nd St. SW, Pine River.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Speed, Hwy. 371 (eight stops), Pine River.
Speed, Fifth Street (three stops), Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Fifth St., Pine river.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371 N., Pine River.
Terminal patient (two calls), Evening Star, Cass Lake.
Threat, 29th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Threat, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Traffic stop, Hwy 371 N., Hackensack.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Trespassing, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
U-turn violations (three incidents), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Evening Vista, Akeley.
Vehicle, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Violation of harassment order, Midway Circle, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Welfare check, Steamboat Lake Dr., Walker.
Welfare check, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Welfare check, 36th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
