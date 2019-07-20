Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 511 incidents between July 7-13, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Town Hall Road, Walker.
Accident, with injuries, Fourth St. NW, Backus.
Accident with injuries, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Assault, Tilden Trail SW, Pine River.
Assault, Second Street NE, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Windy Lake Road, Swatara.
Bite (animal), Steamboat Road, Laporte.
Bite (animal), 26th Ave. NW, Backus.
Bite (animal), Norway Ave., Cass Lake.
Burglary, 40th Ave. NW, Backus.
Burglary, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Burglary, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Burglary, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Burglary, 40th Ave. NW, Backus.
Child custody dispute, Atlas Trail NE, Remer.
Complaint, Birch Bay Dr., Outing.
Complaint, Whipholt, Walker.
Complaint, Hawthorn Trail, Walker.
Complaints, Michigan Ave. W. (two separate instances), Walker
Complaints, First Street, Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, 24th St. NW, Longville.
Crime against family, neglect, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Crime against the family, neglect, Oak Point Road, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Brookside, Outing.
Dangerous dog, E. Horseshoe Lake Drive, Backus.
Domestic dispute, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 108th St. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Shingobee Road, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Partridge Drive, Longville.
Driving after revocation, Industrial Blvd., Walker.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Fourth St. SW., Backus.
Extra patrol, Cougar Trail, Walker.
Fight, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Fight, White Stone Trail, Cass Lake.
Fireworks, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Gun, N. Webb Lake Dr., Hackensack.
Gun, Wood Street N., Backus.
Harassment, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Missing/overdue, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Missing person, Fisher Point, Walker.
Neglect/abuse, Park Ave., Walker.
Neglect/abuse, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Howard Lake, Akeley.
Noise complaint, Indian Hills Rd., Hackensack.
Person of interest, Eighth St. NE, Pine River
Person of interest, Hwy. 6, Remer.
Probation/parole (two separate incidents), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Property damage, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Breezy Point Dr., Walker.
Property damage, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Property damage, Pond Lane, Longville.
Property damage, First Ave. E., Backus.
Property damage, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Property damage, Boy Lake Drive, Boy River.
Property/land dispute, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Repossession, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Repossession, Doty Ave. W., Pine River.
Runaway (two separate instances), Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Runaway, Old Agency, Walker.
Shoplifting, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Threat, 32nd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Threats, First Ave. E., Bena.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, First St. S., Hackensack.
Traffic stop, Sixth Ave. NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, 136th St., Cass Lake.
Vehicle, E. Shore Dr. NE, Longville.
Vehicle, 14th Ave. NW, Backus.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 6 S., Remer.
Warrant for arrest, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
