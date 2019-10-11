The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 352 incidents between Sept. 29-Oct. 5, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Accident with injuries, C.R. 8 NE, Boy River.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 371/144th St., Cass Lake.
Assault, First St. N., Pine River.
Assault, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 20th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, First Ave. E., Backus.
ATV, Sixth St. W., Bena.
Bite, dog, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, King St. S., Backus.
Burglary, Ketchum Rd., Cass Lake.
Complaints, Kinler Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect (two calls), Hazel St. N., Backus.
Crime against family, neglect, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Main St. E., Remer.
Disorderly conduct, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Domestic dispute, Fifth Ave. W., Federal Dam.
Domestic dispute, Fourth Ave. NE, Longville.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Domestic dispute (two calls), Stony Point Road, Walker.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Equipment violation, Hwy. 371 Pine River.
Extra patrol, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Fight, Old Housing, Bena.
Fight, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Garbage dumping, Second St. N., Pine River.
Garbage dumping, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Gas driveoff, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Home incident, Ozkiya Dr. NW, Longville.
Home incident, Parsonage, Outing.
Home incident, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Injured, Ponderosa Dr., Walker.
Juvenile, Pine Mountain Road, Backus.
Lift assist, Partridge Lane, Hackensack.
Lift assist, Chickadee Lane, Backus.
Lift assist, Agency Dr., Walker.
Lift assist, Garden Way, Longville.
Lift assist (two calls), Breezy Point, Walker.
Loose dog, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Mentally ill person (two calls), 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Missing/overdue, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Missing person, 71st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Missing person, Baneberry Trail, Outing.
Person of interest, Y Frontage Rd. Walker.
Person of interest (two calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Possession of illegal substance, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Possession of illegal substance, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Possession of tobacco, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Property, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Property damage, 23rd Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Property damage, Summit Ave. W., Walker.
Property damage, Park Ave. NE, Remer.
Property damage, 38th St. NW, Hackensack.
Property damage, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Property/land dispute, Division St. W., Backus.
Property retrieval, Pine St., Federal Dam.
Property retrieval, 32nd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Removal of person, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Stony Point, Walker.
Removal of person, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Repossession, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Residence check (two calls), RAC Rd. NE, Longville.
Residence check, Dewdrop Trail, Walker.
Residence check, S. Steamboat, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Quentin Rd. NE, Outing.
Residence check, Norway, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Bluewater, Walker.
Runaway, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Threat, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Threats, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Onigum, Walker.
Threats, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Traffic stop, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Vehicle, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Vehicle, King St. S., Backus.
Vehicle, Hwy. 6 S., Remer.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Violation of protection order, Third Ave. E., federal Dam.
Violation of protection order, C.R. 50 NW, Akeley.
Vulnerable adult (three calls), Snell Ave., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Vulnerable adult, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Old Agency, Walker.
Welfare, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Old Agency Walker.
Welfare check, Midway Circle, Walker.
Welfare check, Lake May Drive, Akeley.
Welfare check, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
