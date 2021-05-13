The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 416 incidents between May 2-8, including the following:
Accident, fatal, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, Front St. S., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Pine Ave./First St., Pine River.
Accident with injuries, Winnie Dam Rd. NE, Bena.
Assault, Grant Utley, Cass lake.
Assault, Northwood, Cass Lake.
Assault, 76th St. SW, Motley.
Attempt to locate, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Burglary, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Burglary, Garden St., Walker.
Burglary, Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Burglary, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, 0th Ave NW, Cass Lake.
Business, First St. N., Pine River.
Business, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 W., Cass Lake.
Careless driving, Front St. S., Backus.
Careless driving, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Careless driving, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Garden St., Walker.
Child custody dispute, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Complaints, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, Birch St. NE, Remer.
Crime against family, abuse, Fifth St. Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, 108th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, Front St. N., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Long Bow Trail, Walker.
Dangerous dog, White Pine, Pine River.
Deer accident, no injury, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Distracted driving (two incidents), Hwy. 371/Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Domestic, Hwy. 371/Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Domestic, Roosevelt, Outing.
Domestic dispute (two calls), Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Domestic dispute, Windsor St., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Domestic dispute, Midway Circle, Walker.
Domestic dispute, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Oak Point Rd., Cass lake
Domestic dispute, FS Road 2996 NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving after revocation, Fifth St., Pine River.
Driving under the influence, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
EMS transport only (three calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, 29th St. SW, Pine River.
Execute search warrant, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Fight, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Fire, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Second St. N, Pine River.
Garbage dumping/littering, Industrial Park Dr., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Grass/forest fire, Groundnut, Boy River.
Grass/forest fire, C.R. 125 NE, Longville.
Grass/forest fire, Bufflehead Lane, Walker
Grass/forest fire, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Hang up, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, C.R. 73 NE, Federal Dam.
Loose animal, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Mail, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Mail, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Missing person, 107 Summit Ave. SE, Remer.
Missing person, Second St. S., Walker.
Motorist assist, 62nd St. NW, Walker.
Noise complaint, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Lakeshore Dr., Hackensack.
No parking zone, Second St. N., Pine River.
Overdose, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Overdose, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Portage, Bena,
Passing on the wrong side (three incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Person of interest, Rosalind Ave. E., Backus.
Person of interest, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Possession, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property, Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Property, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property check, C.R. 125 NE, Longville.
Property damage, Second St. N., Pine River.
Property damage, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Property damage, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, C.R. 8, Federal Dam.
Property damage, First Ave. E., Backus.
Property damage, Second St. SE, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Property/land dispute, FS RD. 2721 NE, Remer.
Property retrieval, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Property retrieval, Garden St., Walker.
Protest, Front St. S., Backus.
Public assist (two calls), C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Removal, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Removal, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Hwy. 200 NW, Laporte.
Removal, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Onigum Dr. NW, Walker.
Residence, 16th Ave. NW, Pine River.
Residence, Steamboat Dr., Walker.
Residence, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Residence, Kabekona Lane, Hackensack.
Residence, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Road conditions, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Runaway, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Runaway, 108 Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Speed (two calls), C.R. 1/College, Pine River.
Speed (two calls), Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Roosevelt Ave., Pine River.
Stop sign violation (two incidents), Fifth St., Pine River.
Texting while driving (three incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threats, Roosevelt Ave., Pine River.
Threats, Park Ave. SW, Remer.
Threats, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Third St. SW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371/Jefferson, Pine River.
Trespassing, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Trespassing, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Lake Hattie dr., Backus.
Utilities, Indian Trail, Pine River.
U-turn violations (three incidents), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Deer Track Trail, Walker.
Vehicle, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Fisher Point Rd. NW, Walker.
Violation of harassment order, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Violation of protection order, Prairie Rose, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Warning (two incidents), Fifth St., Pine River.
Welfare check, Rocky Point, Walker.
Welfare check, C.R. 50 NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Welfare check, Front St. S., Pine River.
