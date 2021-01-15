The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 340 incidents between Jan. 3-9, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Activity, Second St. N., Pine River.
Activity, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Activity, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Assault, Sixth St. W., Bena.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Assist other agency, Probation, Timberlane, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Shafer Lake Road, Outing.
Attempt to locate, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Burglary, Highland Inn, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Midway Circle, Walker.
Business (four incidents), Hwy. 84, Longville.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Business, First St. N., Pine River.
Business, Town Hall Road, Akeley.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Child custody dispute, Leaflet Lane, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Fifth
St., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, 54th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Hwy. 200 NE, Boy River.
Complaints, Esther Lane, Lake Shore.
Crime against family, abuse, Onigum Rd.. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, abuse, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Dangerous dog, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Domestic, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Eagle Ave. NE, Remer.
Domestic dispute, Tobique Road NE, Remer.
Domestic dispute, Stony Point Rd., Walker.
Domestic dispute, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Domestic dispute, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Driving after revocation, Second St. SW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Lake Washburn Road, Outing.
Fire, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Fire, Breezy Point Rd., Walker.
Fire, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Garbage/litter, First St. N., Pine River.
Garbage/litter, N. Webb Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Incorrigible juvenile, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
In the ditch, Sailstar Drive NE, Cass Lake.
In the ditch (two incidents), Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
In the ditch Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Lift assist (two calls), First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Loose dog, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Mentally ill person, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Mentally ill person, Front St. S., Pine River.
Natural death, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Natural death, Pine Dr., Longville.
Noise complaint, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Person of interest, Fourth St. SW, Backus.
Person of interest, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Person of interest, Norway Lake Rd., Pine River.
Person of interest, W. View Lane NW, Walker.
Person of interest, 28th Ave. SW, Backus.
Person of interest, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Possession of illegal substance, Second Ave., Bena.
Property, C.R. 40 NW, Hackensack.
Property check, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Property damage, First Ave. E., Backus.
Property damage, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Property damage, Harbinger Trail, Walker.
Property/land dispute, Timber Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Property retrieval, N. Pleasant Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Property retrieval, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Public assist, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Public assist, Eagle Ave. NE, Remer.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Stony Point Rd., Walker.
Removal of person, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Removal of person, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Rogers Point, Walker.
Residence, Woods Bay Dr., Outing.
Shoplifting, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Threats, Christmas Point, Walker.
Traffic incident, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Traffic stop, Main St. W., Remer.
Traffic stop, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Traffic stop, First Ave. E., Backus.
Trespassing, Timber Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Vehicle, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Vehicle, 24th Ave. NE, Boy River.
Vehicle, 108th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Violation of protection order (two incidents), Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Vulnerable adult, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Warning, Hwy. 371/C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Warrant for arrest, Second St. S., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Horse Tail Trail, Outing.
Welfare check, Tenth St., Walker.
Welfare check, 20th Ave. NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Stony Point Dr., Walker.
Welfare check, Big Thunder, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Welfare check, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, 40th St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, White Pine Dr., Pine River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.