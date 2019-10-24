The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 396 incidents between Oct. 13-19, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371/AGC Cut-across, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Sixth Lake Rd. NW, Akeley.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Accident, no injury, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Accident, no injury, Dewdrop Trail, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assault, C.R. 8, Bena.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Attempt to locate, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Upper Cass Frontage Rd. NW, Cass Lake.
Bite (dog), Christmas Point Dr., Walker.
Burglary, 36th Ave. SW, Backus.
Burglary, Boy Lake Dr. NE, Boy River.
Burglary, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Baneberry Trail, Outing.
Burglary, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Complaints, S. Thunder Lake Dr. NE, Remer.
Crime against family, abuse, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Crime against family, abuse, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Crime against the family, endangerment, Main St., Federal Dam.
Crime against the family, endangerment, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Crime against the family, neglect, Little Sand Lane NE, Remer.
Crime against the family, neglect, Sweetbrier, Akeley.
Deer crash, no injury, C.R. 11 NW, Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, Templer Point, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, First St. N., Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Disorderly conduct, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Disorderly conduct, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Disturbing the peace, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Memengwaa, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Noel Trl. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Old Housing, Bena.
Driving after suspension, First St. and Arlina, Pine River.
Erratic driving, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Execute search, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Failure to display lights, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Fight, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Fire, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Fire, Cedar Ridge, Backus.
Garage, Old Agency, Walker.
Garbage dumping, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Hang up, Hwy. 87 NW Backus.
Hang up, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Spruce Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Mentally ill person, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Missing person, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, 40th St. SW, Pine River.
Noise complaint, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Overdose, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Overdose, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Possession of illegal substance, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Probation/parole violation, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Property, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Property, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Property, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property damage (two calls), Main Street, Remer.
Property damage, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Property damage, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Public assist, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Public assist, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Public assist, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Public assist, Holly Trail NW, Walker.
Removal of person, First Ave. W., Bena.
Removal of person, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Removal of person, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Runaway, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Runaway, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Runaway, Timberlane, Walker.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Shoplifting, C.R. 1 ., Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371 (two calls), Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Walker.
Terminal patient, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
Threat, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Threats, First St. N., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Traffic stop, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Red Pine Dr., Hackensack.
Trespassing, Industrial Dr., Walker.
Trespassing, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Upper Cass Frontage Rd., Cass Lake.
Victim, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Violation of harassment order, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Violation of protection order, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Violation of protection order, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Warning, C.R. 1/23rd Ave., Pine River.
Warning (three incidents), Hwy. 371/Jefferson, Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Front St. W., Walker.
Welfare check, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Welfare check, Woodduck Lane, Longville.
Welfare check, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Welfare check, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Welfare check, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, First St. N., Pine River.
Welfare check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus
Welfare check, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.