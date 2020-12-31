The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 295 incidents between Dec. 20-26, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, C.R. 63 NE, Federal Dam.
Accident, no injury, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Accident, no injury, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Activity, Facility Dr., Cass lake.
Activity, Seventh St. S., Walker.
Activity, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, Kalli Lane SW, Pine River.
Activity, Sunny Acres Lane, Hackensack.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Front Street, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Breezy Point, Walker.
Business check, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Business check, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Business check, Second St. SE, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Child custody dispute, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Child custody dispute, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Dangerous dog, Summit Ave. SE, Remer.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, First St. N., Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Domestic, Main St., Federal Dam.
Domestic (two calls), Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Midway Drive NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Roosevelt, Outing.
Domestic dispute, Old Six Mile, Bena.
Domestic dispute, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Park Ave., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute (two calls), Parker Ave., Pine River.
EMS transport only, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Fight, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Fight, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Onigum Rd., Walker.
Fire, Rocky Point, Walker.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gun, Timber Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Harassment, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Home, Hwy. 84 NW, Backus.
Home, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Home, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Lift assist, 62nd St. NE, Remer.
Lift assist, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Lost/found, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Mentally ill person, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Motorist assist, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Noise complaint, Golf Course Dr., Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Gladeview Trail, Walker.
No parking zone, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Midway Cir., Walker.
Person of interest, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person of interest, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Person of interest, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Golf Course Rd., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Probation/parole, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Property check, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property check, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Property check, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Property damage, First St. N., Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, E. Horseshoe Lake Dr., Backus.
Property retrieval, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Public assist, Birch St. NE, Remer.
Public assist, Fourth St. SW, Backus.
Removal of person (two calls), Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Evening Star, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Removal of person, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Removal of person, Partridge, Longville.
Residence, Fourth St. NW, Backus.
Residence, 61st Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Residence, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Residence, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Residence, Smith Dr. NW, Pine River.
Residence, Hawk Trail NW, Hackensack.
Residence, Snowball Road, Remer.
Residence, New Rock Lane, Longville.
Residence, 43rd Ave. NW, Backus.
Residence, Norway Lane NE, Longville.
Residence, Lower Ten Mile Lake, Hackensack.
Residence, N. Bay Dr. NW, Pine River.
Runaway, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threat, Second St. S., Walker.
Threats, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Threats, 20th Ave. NE, Boy River.
Threats, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Front St. N., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Sixth Lake Rd. NW, Akeley.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Vehicle, Hwy. 87, Backus.
Vehicle, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Vehicle, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, 16th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Welfare, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Welfare, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Welfare, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Portage, Bena.
Welfare check, Spruce St. NW, Remer.
Welfare check, 32nd St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.