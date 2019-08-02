The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 518 incidents between July 21-27, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, State 34 N.W., Akeley.
Accident no injury, State 87 N.W., Backus.
Accident no injury, 61st Ave. N.W., Cass Lake.
Accident no injury, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident no injury, Michigan Ave W., Walker.
Accident no injury, 32nd Ave. S.W., Pine River.
Accident with injuries, 42nd Ave. S.W., Backus.
Assault, Sky View Trl., Cass Lake.
Assault, State 87 S.W., Backus.
Assault, 156th St. NW., Cass Lake.
Assault, Atlas Trl. N.E., Remer.
Assault, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, York St., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Barking dog, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Boat incident, Smith Dr. N.W., Pine River.
Complaint, Pine Point Dr., Walker.
Multiple complaints, Stoneback Trl., Backus.
Complaint, Lower Ten Mile, Hackensack.
Complaint, Howard Lake, Akeley.
Complaint, Cleveland Blvd. W., Walker.
Complaints, State 200 N.W., Walker.
Crime against the family, neglect, State Hwy. 84 SW., Pine River.
Criminal sexual conduct, 32nd Ave. S.W., Backus.
Disorderly conduct, Front St. W., Walker.
Domestic, 67th St. N.W., Walker.
Domestic, Northwood, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Front St. N., Backus.
Domestic dispute, Etna Ave S.E., Remer.
Domestic dispute, Fourth St. W., Bena.
Domestic dispute, Fifth St. E., Bena.
Drive by shooting, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Driving after revocation, Hwy 371 W., Pine River.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW., Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Ryans, Bena.
Erratic driving, Hwy. 5 NW., Hackensack.
Extra patrol, Oak Ave. N.E., Cass Lake.
Fight, Onigum Rd. N.W., Walker.
Fire, 70th Ave. N.W., Walker.
Fire, Sunrise Dr. N.W., Pine River.
Fleeing an officer, 65th Ave. N.W., Cass Lake.
Garbage dumping/littering, Sailstar Dr. N.E., Cass Lake.
Gas drive off (two calls), U.S. Hwy 2, Cass Lake.
Gun, Forestry Ave. Remer.
Hang up, 24th Ave. N.E., Federal Dam.
Harassment, County Hwy. 12 N.W., Akeley.
Identity theft, County Hwy 125 N.E., Longville.
Incorrigible juvenile, Midway Circle, Walker.
Lift assist, First St. NW., Hackensack.
Mentally ill person, Lower Ten Mile, Hackensack.
Missing person, 39th Ave. N.W., Walker.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Noise complaint, River St., Pine River.
Noise complaint, Alder Ln. N.W., Hackensack.
Noise complaint, Blackwater, Longville.
Probation/parole violation, Midway Dr. N.W., Walker.
Probation/parole violation, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Property incident, State Hwy. 371, Backus.
Property incident, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property incident, 39th Ave. N.W., Walker.
Property incident, Balsam Ave. N.W., Cass Lake.
Property check, Washburn Ave. NW., Backus.
Property damage, Main St. W., Remer.
Property damage, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Property damage, Front St S., Pine River.
Property damage, Main St. W., Remer.
Property damage, 48th Ave. S.W., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Property retrieval, This A Way S.W., Pine River.
Removal of person, Wabedo, Longville.
Removal of person, Fisher Point, Walker.
Removal of person, River St., Pine River.
Removal of person, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Removal of person, King St. S., Backus.
Removal of person, Elm Ave. N.W., Walker.
Removal of person, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 67th St. N.W., Walker.
Removal of person, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Roadway information, Aster Trl. N.E., Outing.
Roadway information, State 371 S.W., Backus.
Runaway, 5th St. N.W., Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Speed, County Hwy 1 E., Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed (three calls), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, County 1 W., Pine River.
Threat, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Traffic incident, Onigum Rd. N.W., Walker.
Traffic stop, State 371 N.W., Walker.
Warning, State 371 NW., Hackensack.
Warrant arrest, 96th St. NE., Boy River.
Warrant arrest, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Warrant arrest, Balsam Ave. N.W., Cass Lake.
