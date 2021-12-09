The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 356 incidents between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Eastburn Rd. NE, Remer.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, 66th St. NW, Walker.
Assault, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, other, Steamboat Bay, Walker.
Assist other agency, probation, Upper Cass Lake Drive, Cass Lake.
Attempted, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Burglary, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Burglary, Pine Lake Rd., Walker.
]Burglary, 16th St., Bena.
Burglary, Golf Course Dr., Cass Lake.
Burglary, N. Boy Lake Trail, Boy River.
Burglary, 108th St. NE, Remer.
Business check (two incidents), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business check (three incidents), Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Business check, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Careless driving, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Breezy Point Dr., Walker.
Complaint, 12th St. SW, Pine River.
Complaints, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Controlled burn, W. Swift Lake, Remer.
Crime against family, abuse, Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, 107th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, Murray Ave. W., Hackensack.
Crime against family, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 84 NW, Backus.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Domestic, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic, Old Housing, Bena.
Domestic dispute, Lake, Outing.
Domestic dispute, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Driving after revocation, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Waboose Trail NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Failure to register motor vehicle, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Fire, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Gas drive off, Front St. S., Pine River.
General, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
General, Shore Acres, Longville.
General, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Home, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Identity theft, 30th Ave. NW, Backus.
Incorrigible juvenile, Windsor St., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Breezy Pint, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Mail, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Mail, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Missing person, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Natural death, 144th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Neglect/abuse, Etna Ave. SE, Remer.
No proof of insurance, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Overdose (two incidents), Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Highland Ave., Walker.
Person of interest, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest (two calls), 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Potentially dangerous, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Potentially dangerous, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Probation/parole violation, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Probation/parole violation, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Property, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Property damage, Fawn Trail NE, Longville.
Property damage, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Property/land dispute, York St., Pine River.
Property retrieval, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Public assist, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, S. Agency Bay Dr., Walker.
Removal (two calls), First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake
Removal, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Removal, Norway, Cass Lake.
Road conditions, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Road conditions, Front St., Pine River.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Speed (three incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Suicide, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Threat, Coontail Dr., Outing.
Threats, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Threats, Prairie Rose, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Traffic stop, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, C.R. 63 NE, Boy River.
Traffic stop, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Dancing Wind, Pine River.
Vehicle, Fifth St., Pine River.
Violation of DANCO order, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Violation of protection order, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Pine St. SE, Remer.
Warnings (13 stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, 45th Ave. NW, Backus.
Welfare check, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Welfare check, Michigan Ave. SW., Walker.
Welfare check, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Poquet Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Buckshot Trail, Hackensack.
Welfare check, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
