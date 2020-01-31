The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 317 incidents between Jan. 19-25, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, C.R. 43 NW, Backus.
Abandoned vehicle, King St. S., Backus.
Abandoned vehicle, 64th Ave. NE, Remer.
Accident, no injury, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Activity, 72nd St. NE, Longville.
Activity, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assault, C.R. 8, Bena.
Assault, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Assist other agency, probation, Timberglade, Walker.
Attempt to locate, 28th Ave. SW., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Business check, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Business check, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business check, Pinnacle, Hackensack.
Business check, Second St. SW, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Templar Point, Walker.
Child custody dispute, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Crime against the family, neglect, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, 29th St. SW, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, White Cloud, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Breezy Point Rd., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Bear Grease, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Driving after revocation, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Driving under the influence, S. Thunder Lake Dr., Remer.
Expired license tabs, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Fight, Shingobee, Walker.
Fire, Woods Bay Dr., Outing.
General, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
General, C.R. 50 NW, Akeley.
General, Hawkweed Lane, Pine River.
General, Fifth St. S., Walker.
General, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Hang up, First St. N., Pine River.
Harassment, Hawkweed Lane, Pine River.
Harassment, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Home incident, 19th St. NW, Backus.
In the ditch, Hwy. 2 NE, Cass Lake.
Injured, Fox Haven Dr. NW, Walker
Lift assist, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, White Pine Dr., Pie River.
Lost/found, C.R. 50 NW, Akeley.
Mail, W. Leavitt Rd., Outing.
Mental illness, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Mentally ill person, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Natural death, Shingobee Rd., Walker.
Person of interest, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property check, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Property damage, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Property/land dispute, Carlson Lane NW, Longville.
Public assist, Front St. S., Pine River.
Public assist, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Public assist, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Evening Star Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Eagle Ridge, Walker.
Residence check, Fehrs Dr. NE, Remer.
Residence check, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Residence check, Snowball Rd., Remer.
Residence check, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Runaway, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Speed (four stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Stop sign violation, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threat, 134th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Threats, Hawkweed Lane, Pine River.
Traffic incident, Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Stony Point Dr., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Traffic stop, C.R. 8, Bena.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200, Longville.
Traffic stop, Scenic Hwy. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Vehicle pursuit, Barclay Ave./Fifth St., Pine River.
Violation of harassment order, Main St. E., Remer.
Violation of harassment order, Midway Circle, Walker.
Violation of protection order, Midway Circle, Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Warning, (four stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, River St./Park Ave., Pine River.
Welfare, (five incidents), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Fifth St. S., Walker
Welfare check (two incidents), Old Six Mile, Bena.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
