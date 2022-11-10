The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 390 incidents between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Accident with injuries, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Assault, two calls, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Assault, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Assault, Peters Pond, Federal Dam.
Assault, Stony Point, Walker.
Assault, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assist other agency (other), 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, probation, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Attempt to locate, two calls, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Peters Pond, Federal Dam.
Bite, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Burglary, Woodley Trail, Remer.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Child custody dispute, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Child custody dispute, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Crime against family, abuse, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Crime against family, neglect, 29th St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Crime against family, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Dangerous dog, Third St. NW, Cass Lake
Deer crash with injuries, Twin Hills Rd. NW, Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Domestic, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, 136th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 16th Ave SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only (seven calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
EMS transport only, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Erratic driving, Lakeshore Lane, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, Eighth St., Akeley.
Fight, Front St. W., Walker.
Fight, C.R. 8, Bena.
Fire, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, 57th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Fire, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Funeral, Division St. S., Walker.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
General, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
General, Gladeview Trail, Walker.
General, Main St. E., Remer.
General, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
General, Murray Ave., Pine River.
General, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, Pine Mountain Lake Rd., Backus.
Grass/forest fire, Bayview Road, Walker.
Hang up, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, 32nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Harassment, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Identity theft, Old Housing, Bena.
Incorrigible juvenile, C.R. 8, Bena.
Incorrigible juvenile, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Incorrigible juvenile, two calls, Murray Ave., Pine River.
In the ditch, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Highland Ave., Walker.
Mail issues, Baywood Dr., Walker.
Missing person, Breezy Point Walker.
Motorist assist, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Noise complaint, River St., Pine River
Overdose, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Person, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Person, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Etna Trail NE, Remer.
Property, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Property, Front St. W., Walker.
Property, C.R. 2 W., Pine River.
Property damage, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property damage, Thunder in the Sky, Cass Lake.
Property damage, This A Way SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
Property damage, Cedar Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, 6800 Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Property retrieval, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Removal (three calls), Cedar Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Removal (two calls), First St. N., Hackensack.
Removal, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Removal, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, C.R. 8 Bena.
Removal, Flint Loop NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Residence, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Residence, Ottertail, Cass Lake.
Residence, three calls, Pine Point Rd., Walker.
Residence, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Residence, Birchwood Dr., Hackensack.
Residence, Strawberry, Cass Lake.
Residence, Hogans Island, Backus.
Residence, 15th Ave. NW, Backus.
Roadway information, 28th Ave. NW, Backus.
Runaway, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Shoplifting, three incidents, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed, First St. N., Pine River.
Stop sign violation, First St. S., Pine River.
Threat, Park Ave. SW, Remer.
Threats, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Threats, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371, Backus.
Traffic stop, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
Trespassing, 72nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing (two incidents), Front St., Pine River
Trespassing, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Trespassing, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Tamarack Trail, Hackensack.
Vehicle, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Victim, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Violation of protection order, Wildwood Dr., Bena.
Vulnerable adult, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, 19th Ave. NW, Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Warning (four stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave, Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 200 NW, Longville.
Warrant for arrest, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Welfare check, Breezy Point Walker.
Welfare check, C.R. 52 NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
