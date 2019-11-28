The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 380 incidents between Nov. 17-23, including the following:
Activity, Barclay Ave., Pine river.
Activity, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Activity, Facility Drive, Cass Lake.
Allow unlicensed party to operate vehicle, Lake May Drive, Akeley.
Assault (two calls), Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Assault, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Assault, First St. N., Hackensack.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Little Wolf Road, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 72nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assist other agency, Social Services, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Attempted burglary, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Attempted burglary, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Attempt to locate, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker
Burglary, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Burglary, C.R. 55 NE, Remer.
Burglary, Midway Circle, Walker.
Burglary, 108th St. NE, Remer.
Business check, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Business check, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Business check, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Sumac Lane NW, Walker.
Business check, First St. N., Pine River
Business check, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Business check, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
CO detector, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Crime against family, abuse, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Backus.
Crime against family, neglect, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Criminal sexual conduct, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Disorderly conduct, King St. S., Backus.
Disturbing the peace, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 72nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Spruce Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 50 NW, Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Driving under the influence, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
EMS transport only, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
EMS transport only (four calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire (two calls), 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Mounds, Cass Lake.
Fire, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Gun, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Gun, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Harassment, Smoky Hollow, Outing.
In the ditch, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
In the ditch, Hwy. 2, Bena.
Injured, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Lift assist, White Pine, Pine River.
Lift assist, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Lift assist, 26th Ave. NW, Backus.
Lift assist, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Missing person (two calls), First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Missing person, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Motorist assist, C.R. 2, Pine River.
Motorist assist, 12th St. SW, Pine River.
Murder, Second St. NE., Cass Lake.
Natural death, Ryan’s Circle NE, Remer.
Neglect/abuse, N. River Road SW, Backus.
Neglect/abuse, Division St. W., Backus.
Obscenity, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Over the center line, Upper Cass Frontage, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Main St. E., Remer.
Person of interest, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Person of interest, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Second St. NE., Cass Lake.
Property, Nodak Dr. NE, Bena.
Property check, 16th St. NW, Backus.
Property check, Midway Circle, Walker.
Property check, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Property damage, White Pine, Pine River.
Property damage, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Property/land dispute (three calls), 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Property retrieval, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Property retrieval, Stony Point, Walker.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Public assist, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Public assist, Main St., Federal Dam.
Public assist, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Removal of person, Odin Trail SW, Pine River.
Removal of person, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Removal of person, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, John Moose, Cass lake.
Removal of person, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Morning Star, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Red Maple Rd., Akeley.
Residence check, Wayridge Rd., Hackensack.
Residence check, Roosevelt Lake, Outing.
Residence check, 14th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Runaway, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Jefferson, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1/23rd Ave., Pine River.
Threat, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Threats, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Threats, Third Ave E., Federal Dam.
Threats, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Traffic stop, C.R. 153 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Wildlife Dr., Remer.
Trespassing, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Trespassing, 72nd St. NE, Remer.
Trespassing, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Trespassing, 28th Ave. SW, Backus.
Vehicle, Lily Pad Trail, Hackensack.
Vehicle, Barclay Ave W., Pine River.
Vehicle, Schultz Dr., Remer.
Vehicle, S. Walker Bay Dr., Walker.
Vehicle, Acorn Hill Lane, Walker.
Vehicle, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Violation of protection order, Main St., Federal Dam.
Violation of protection order, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Violation of protection order, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Warrant for arrest, Sixth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Old Housing, Bena.
Welfare check, Shing Wauk, Walker.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd., Walker.
Welfare check, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Welfare check, Park Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Minnow, Remer.
Welfare check, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Sucker Bay, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Welfare check, Timberlane, Walker.
Welfare check, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Welfare check, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Welfare check, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
