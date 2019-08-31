Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 566 incidents between Aug. 18 to 24, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Zion Harbor Rd., Federal Dam.
Accident, no injury, Minn. Ave., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Sugar Pt., Federal Dam.
Accident, no injury, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Assault, Seventh St. NW., Cass Lake.
Assault, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Assault, Second St. S., Walker.
Attempted burglary, 16th St. NW., Backus.
Attempted burglary, 156th St. NW., Cass Lake.
Attempted burglary, 4th St. NW., Backus.
Attempt to locate, 36th Ave. SW., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Landing Way, Federal Dam.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Walker Bay, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Lakeside Park, Remer.
Animal bite, 12th St. SW., Backus.
Animal bite, Onigum Rd. NW., Walker.
Burglary, Lake Ave. E., Hackensack.
Burglary, CR 157 NE., Boy River.
Burglary, 4th St. NW., Backus.
Burglary. Hwy. 371 SW., Pine River.
Compliance check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Crime against the family, endangerment., Minn.. Ave., Walker.
Crime against the family, neglect, Maple Ave. NE., Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Pine St. Federal Dam.
Criminal sexual conduct, 35th St. NW., Pine River.
Deer accident, no injury, State 371 SW., Backus.
Disorderly conduct, 62nd Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Domestic, Onigum Rd. NW., Walker.
Domestic, 12th Ave. NE., Federal Dam.
Domestic dispute, Southwood, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, First St. S., Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, Oak Ave. NE., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 61st Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 371 and 1st, Pine River.
Driving after suspension, Hwy. 87 NW., Backus.
Equipment violation, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Equipment violation, Hwy 371, Pine River.
Erratic driving, Broken, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol (three calls), 4th St. NW., Backus.
Failure to display lights, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Fight (two calls), Pine St. NW.,Cass Lake.
Fight, Shingobee, Walker.
Fight, 108th St. NW., Walker.
Fire, Minnow, Remer.
Fire, Hunter Lake, Longville.
Fire, Cleveland St., Walker.
Fire, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Gas drive off (three calls),Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive off, State 84, Longville.
Hang up, 39th Ave. NW., Walker.
Minor consumption, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Missing person, Lake, Outing.
Motor assist, State 371 SW., Backus.
Neglect/abuse, 3rd St. Pine River.
Noise complaint, Hazelnut Dr. NE., Longville.
Noise complaint, River St. Pine River.
Obstructed windshield, CR 1, Pine River.
Probation/parole violation, Hwy. 371 NW., Walker.
Property incident, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property incident, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Property damage, State 84, Longville.
Property damage, S. Lake, Outing.
Property damage, RCA Dr. NW., Hackensack.
Property damage, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property damage, CR 49 NW., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, 40th Ave. SW., Pine River.
Public assist — 20th St. SW., Pine River.
Public assist — Napanee, Backus.
Public assist, Cleveland, Walker.
Removal of person, Oak Ave. NE., Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Pine St. NW., Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Pike Bay Trl., Cass Lake.
Removal of person, King St. S., Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 20th St. SW., Backus.
Removal of person, Seventh St. NW., Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 156th St. NW., Cass Lake.
Repossession, King St. NW., Cass Lake.
Residence check, Oklee Ln. NW., Walker.
Residence check, Draper Rd. NE., Remer.
Residence check, 72nd St. NW., Walker.
Residence check, Tianna Dr. Walker.
Residence check, Bottom, Remer.
Residence check, Longwood Pt., Outing.
Residence check, Onigum Rd. Walker.
Residence check, Pine Point Rd., Walker.
Runaway, Third St. NE., Cass Lake.
Seat belt violation, Minnesota Ave.,Walker.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Speed , CR 1, Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371 NW., Walker.
Speed, Hwy. 200 NW., Walker.
Speed, Draper Rd. NW., Remer.
Speed, Fifth St. Pine River.
Speed, CR 1 W., Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 2 NW., Cass Lake.
Stop sign violation, Gladeview, Walker.
Threat, 12th St. SW., Backus.
Threats, Ryan’s Ln., Bena.
Threats, Sugar Pt. Federal Dam.
Threats, 28th Ave. SW., Pine River.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371/Iowa Ave., Pine River.
Traffic stop,Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NW, Longville.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop — Fifth and Barclay, Pine River.
Traffic stop (two instances), Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Trespassing, Thunder Lake Road, Remer.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 S, Hackensack.
Vehicle, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River .
Violation of harassment order, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 84 NW, Backus
Warrant for arrest, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hazel St., Backus.
Welfare check, Breezy Point, Walker.
Welfare check, Foxtail Lane SW, Backus.
Welfare check, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Welfare check, 32nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Welfare check, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Welfare check, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
