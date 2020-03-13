The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 324 incidents between March 1-7, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Activity, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Activity, Breezy Point, Walker.
Activity, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Activity, Christmas Point Rd., Walker.
Activity, Fourth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Activity, Old Agency, Walker.
Assault, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Assault, C.R. 8, Bena.
Assault, 26th Ave. SW, Backus.
Assault, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Assist other agency, Probation, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, Probation, Main St. E., Remer.
Assist other agency, Probation, 162nd St., NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Facility Drive, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Burglary, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Front St. W., Walker.
Business check, Main St. E., Remer.
Business check, Cranberry, Walker.
Child custody dispute, 24th Ave. NW, Walker.
Chimney fire, Twin Hills Rd., Hackensack.
Complaints, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Complaints, Industrial Park Dr., Walker.
Crime against family, abuse, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Foxtail Lane, Backus.
Criminal sexual conduct, Front St. S., Pine River.
Criminal sexual conduct, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, Northwood, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Domestic dispute, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, W. Winnie Road, Bena.
Driving after revocation, 20th St. SW, Backus.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW (three calls), Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Failure to display lights, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Front St. W., Walker.
Fight, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Fight, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Fight, Hawthorn Trail, Walker.
Fire, 12th Ave. NW, Backus.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S. (two incidents), Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Front St. S., Backus.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Home incident, 20th Ave. NW, Backus.
Home incident, Christmas Point Road, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Main St. E., Remer.
Incorrigible juvenile, Old Agency, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Injured, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Lift assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Lift assist, Fifth St., Pine River.
Loose animal, Second Ave. E., Boy River.
Mail incident, Town Line Dr., Longville.
Mentally ill person, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Missing person, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371, Backus.
Motor vehicle, 44th St. NE and 68th Ave., Remer.
Obstruct legal process, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Second St. E., Bena.
Overdose, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, RCA Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Possession of illegal substance, Upper Cass Frontage, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Property damage, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Property damage, Old Agency, Walker.
Property damage, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Property damage, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Property damage, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, 73rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property retrieval, E. Five Point Lake, Hackensack.
Property retrieval, Fourth St. NE, Pine River.
Public assist, Hwy. 371, Backus.
Public assist, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Public assist, Midway Circle, Walker.
Removal of person (two calls), 100th St. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Residence incident, Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Residence incident, Second St. NW, Backus.
Road conditions, Second St., Pine River.
Runaway, Park Ave., Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threat, Weegwas Dr., Cass Lake.
Threat, White Pine, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371, Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Campfire Bend, Walker.
Trespassing, First St. N., Hackensack.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Vehicle, 26th Ave. SW, Backus.
Vehicle, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Warning, Hwy. 371 (three incidents), Pine River.
Warning, Hickory Trail NW, Backus.
Warning, Ah-Gwah-Ching Road., Walker.
Warrant for arrest, First Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Warrant for arrest, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Pike Bay Trail, Cass Lake.
