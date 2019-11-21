The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 372 incidents between Nov. 10-16, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Fahrenholz Road, Longville.
Abandoned vehicle, 88th St. NE, Boy River.
Accident, no injury, C.R. 7, Longville.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Arson, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Assault, Main St. E., Remer.
Assault (two calls), Murray Ave., Pine River
Assault, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Assault, N. Portage Lane, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, King St. S., Backus.
Attempt to locate, Lake May Drive, Akeley.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Barking dog compaint, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Burglary, C.R. 65 NE, Remer.
Burglary, 16th Ave. NW, Backus.
Business check, Oberly Loop, Walker.
Business checks (three calls), Cranberry, Walker.
Business checks (three calls), Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Business check, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Business check, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Chimney fire, White Cloud, Cass Lake.
Complaints, Main St. E., Remer
Complaints, York St., Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Gladeview, Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Old Housing, Bena.
Crime against family, neglect, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 34 NW/73rd, Akeley.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Disorderly conduct, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Domestic, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Second St. N., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Ryans Lane Ne, Bena.
Domestic dispute, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Expired license tabs, Hwy. 371/Barclay, Pine River.
Fire, Ladybug Trail, Longville.
Fire, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Hwy. 84, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Hang up, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Old Housing, Bena.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Front St. S., Pine River.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Home incident, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Home incident, 72nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Incorrigible, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
In the ditch, 36th Ave. SW, Backus.
Injured, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Lift assist, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Lift assist, Chickadee Lane, Backus.
Lift assist, Ingua Trail NE, Remer.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Motorist assist, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Fifth St., Pine River.
Person of interest, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Property check, Big Thunder, Cass Lake.
Property damage, 26th Ave. SW, Backus.
Property damage, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Midway Circle, Walker.
Property damage, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Property/land dispute, E. Shore Dr. NE, Longville.
Public assist, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Public assist, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Grant Utley, Cass Lake
Removal of person, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Road conditions, Golf View Dr. SW, Pine River.
Runaway, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Runaway, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Runaway, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Jefferson, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1/College, Pine River.
Threat, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Threat, 12th Ave. NW, Backus.
Threat, Normans, Pine River.
Threats (two incidents), Onigum Rd NW, Walker.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Traffic incident, Front St. S., Backus.
Trespassing, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Second St. Ne, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Vehicle, Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Vehicle, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Violation of protection order, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warning, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warning, C.R. 1/23rd Ave., Pine River
Warning, Hwy. 371/23rd Ave., Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St./Barclay, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Jefferson (four stops), Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371/C.R. 1 (two stops), Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, Second St. N., Pine River.
Welfare check, Front St. W., Walker.
Welfare check, Fourth St. SW, Backus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.