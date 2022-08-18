The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 391 incidents between Aug. 7-13, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 144th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Abandoned Vehicle, Nature Way, Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, First St. N., Hackensack.
Assault, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Assault, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Assault, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, First Ave. E., Backus.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate (two incidents), 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Barking dog, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Burglary, S. Agency Bay, Walker.
Burglary, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Highland Inn, Cass Lake.
Business, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Shingobee, Walker.
Business, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Business, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Business, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Citation/warning, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Complaints, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Crime against family, abuse, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake
Criminal sexual conduct, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Northwood, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Second Ave. SE, Remer.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker
Domestic dispute, Walker.
Domestic dispute, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Equipment violation, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, Steamboat, Walker.
Extra patrol, Federal Dam.
Fire, North Shore Dr., Cass Lake.
Fire, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Fire, Old Housing, Bena.
Fire, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Fireworks, C.R. 5, Longville.
Garbage dumping, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Garbage dumping, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Gas drive-off (three), First St. N., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off (two), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Hang up, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Harassment, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Ma Iingan Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Lift assist (three calls), Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Lost/found, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker,
Motor vehicle, Lake, Outing.
Noise complaint, Bluegrass, Backus.
Noise complaint, First St. N., Hackensack.
Noise complaint, C.R. 5, Longville.
No parking zone, Second St. S., Pine River.
Other, Hwy. 84 Pine River.
Overdose, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Person, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Person, Kego Lake Trail, Longville
Person, Front St. W., Walker.
Person, Front St. S., Pine River.
Person, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Potentially dangerous dog, Old Bus Lane SW, Pine River.
Property, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Property, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property, C.R. 1 W., Pine River.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Property damage, Tilden Trail SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Property damage, Dale Dr. SE, Remer.
Property damage, Main St. Federal Dam.
Property/land dispute, Eagle’s Landing, Federal Dam.
Public assist, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Public assist, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Removal, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Removal, Front St. N., Backus.
Removal, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Residence (two calls) Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Residence, Second Point, Walker.
Residence, Onigum, Walker.
Residence (two calls), Maple Lake Lane, Longville.
Residence, Pine Point Dr., Longville.
Residence, Strawberry, Cass Lake.
Residence, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, Hwy. 84/C.R. 44, Pine River.
Speed (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371/Norway Ave., Pine River.
Threat, First Ave. E., Bena.
Threats, 16th St. NW, Backus.
Threats, Eagle’s Landing, Federal Dam.
Threats, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Traffic incident, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Traffic stop, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Traffic stop, Turtle Lake Township, Walker.
Vehicle, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Norway Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Violation of court order, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Park Ave. W., Hackensack.
Warning (two incidents), Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning (four incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Warning, First St. N., Pine River.
Warning, Front St. S., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Butternut Trail, Hackensack.
Warrant for arrest, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Warrant for arrest, First Ave. E., Bena.
Warrant for arrest, 155th St. NW Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Roosevelt, Walker.
Welfare check, Highland Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, Hwy 200 NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Lake May Drive, Akeley.
Welfare check, Schultz Dr., Remer.
Welfare check, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 44th St. NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Hay Creek Rd., Pine River.
Welfare check, 13th St., Akeley.
