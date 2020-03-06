The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 340 incidents between Feb. 23-29, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Abandoned vehicle, First St. N., Hackensack.
Activity, Main St. E., Remer.
Activity, 48th Ave. NW, Walker.
Activity, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, C.R. 71 NW, Hackensack.
Activity, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Activity, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Assault, Shingobee, Walker.
Assault, First St. N., Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Longville.
Attempt to locate, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Burglary, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Burglary, Anyon Trail NW, Backus.
Business check, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Park Ave. SW, Remer.
Business check, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Cranberry, Walker.
Business check, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack
Business check, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Front St. S., Pine River.
Business check, Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Business check, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
By check (fraud), two calls, Front St. N., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Controlled burn, 23rd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, 18th St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Spruce Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Deer accident, C.R. 47 NE, Longville.
Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Domestic, Breezy Point, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW (six calls), Cass Lake.
Equipment violation, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Equipment violation, First St. N., Pine River.
Extra patrol, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Failure to display license, Cass Lake.
Fight, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Garbage dumping, Birchwood Ave., Walker.
Garbage dumping, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Gas drive-off, Front St. N., Pine River.
Hang up, Beaver Dr. NE, Remer.
Hang up, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Identity theft, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Main St. E., Remer.
Incorrigible juvenile, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
In the ditch (two calls), Sugar Point Rd., Federal Dam.
Injured, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Lift assist, Ziers Lane NE, Outing.
Lift assist, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Mail problem, Townline Lane, Longville.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Natural death, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Front St. S., Pine River.
Person of interest, Wood St. N., Backus.
Person of interest, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Property, Front St. N., Backus.
Property damage, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Property damage, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Property retrieval, E. Five Point Lake, Hackensack.
Property retrieval, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Removal of person, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 36th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Removal of person, Stony Point, Walker.
Removal of person, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Old Agency, Walker.
Residence check, Butternut Trail, Hackensack.
Residence check, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Residence check, Diamond Point, Walker.
Residence check, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Residence check, Water Cress, Backus.
Road conditions/hazards, Y Frontage, Walker.
Runaway, Kabekona, Walker.
Runaway, 24th St. NW, Longville.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Speed, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Threats, Main St. E., Remer.
Traffic stop, Boy River.
Traffic stop, Iowa Ave., Pine river.
Traffic stop, Front St. N., Backus.
Traffic stop, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Trespassing, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Truant, Main St. E., Remer.
Utilities, First St. S., Pine River.
U-turn violation, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, River St., Pine River.
Vehicle, C.R. 118 NW, Backus.
Vehicle, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Fourth St. W., Bena.
Warning, Cass Lake.
Warning, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St./Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Welfare, Bear Grease, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Fifth St., Pine River.
Welfare check, 16th Ave. SW (two calls), Pine River.
Welfare check, Breezy Point, Walker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.