The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 449 incidents between Oct. 27-Nov. 2, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Assault, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assault, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, First Ave. E., Bena.
Assist other agency, probation, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Attempt to locate, Seventh St. S., Walker.
Attempt to locate, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Bite, dog, W. Five Point Lake Dr., Hackensack.
Burglary, 54th Ave. SW., Pine River.
Burglary, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Burglary, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Burglary, Boy Lake Dr., Boy River.
Burglary, E. Ponto Lake Rd., Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, 24th Ave. NW, Walker.
Deer crash, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Deer crash, no injury, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Deer crash, no injury, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Domestic, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Domestic, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, 72nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Domestic, First St. S., Hackensack.
Domestic, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, First St. S., Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, 66th Ave. NE, Remer.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 371/Jefferson, Pine River.
Driving after revocation, Iowa Ave., Pine River.
Driving after suspension, Second St., Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Grant Utley Dr., Cass Lake.
Equipment violation, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Equipment violation, Hwy. 371/Jefferson, Pine River.
Execute search warrant, First Ave. W., Bena.
Fight, Front St. W., Walker.
Fire, Arthur’s Point Dr., Hackensack.
Fire, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Flee an officer, N. River Rd. SW, Backus.
Funeral, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Hang up, Five Mile Road, Federal Dam.
Hang up, Park Ave., Pine River.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Home incident, Lake Ave., Outing.
Home incident, 72nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Improper lane change, Upper Cass Frontage, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Gladeview Trail, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, First St. N., Pine River.
In the ditch, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Lift assist, Lake Hattie Dr., Backus.
Lift assist, White Pine Dr., Pine River.
Lift assist, Hwy. 371 NW., Backus.
Lift assist, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Lift assist, 53rd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Loose animal, White Pine Point, Pine River.
Mail incident, Isle Harbor Dr., Federal Dam.
Mentally ill person, Main St. N., Boy River.
Mentally ill person, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Missing person, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Noise complaint, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Eagle’s Landing, Federal Dam.
Person of interest, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Oak Point Rd. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Property check, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Property damage, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Property/land dispute, 44th Ave. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Grant Utley Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Cottage Rd., Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Midway Circle, Walker.
Residence check, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Road conditions, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Semaphore violation, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Speed, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Speed, Hwy. 371/CR 1 (two stops), Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Stop sign violation, 61st. Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371/Barclay, Pine River.
Threat, Central Ave., Bena.
Threats, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Threats, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Traffic incident, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Traffic stop, C.R. 8, Bena.
Trespassing, Bungo Creek, Pine River.
Trespassing, Church Lane, Backus.
Trespassing, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Trespassing, Golf Course Dr., Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Lower Cass Frontage, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, 46th St. NE, Longville.
Vehicle, 136th St. NW, Cass Lake
Vehicle Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Dewdrop Trl., Walker.
Vehicle, Onigum Dr. NW, Walker.
Vehicle, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Vehicle (two calls), Park Ave., Pine River.
Violation of order for protection, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Vulnerable adult (two calls), Hillcrest Ave., Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Vulnerable adult, Spruce St. NW, Remer.
Vulnerable adult, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warning (five stops), Hwy. 371/Jefferson, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Fox St., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Iowa Ave (two stops), Pine River.
Warning, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Warning, C.R. 1/23rd (two stops), Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371./C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Island Lake Dr., Backus.
Warrant for arrest, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Warrant for arrest, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Warrant for arrest, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, King St. S., Backus.
Welfare check (two calls), Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Welfare check, Thunder in the Sky, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 167th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 34th Ave. NW, Backus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.