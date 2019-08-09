The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 530 incidents between July 28-Aug. 3, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, S. Walker Bay Rd., Walker.
Accident with injuries, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Hungry Gulch, Walker.
Boat incident, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Burglary, Pine Lake Rd., Walker.
Child custody dispute, Bachelor Road, Hackensack.
Child custody dispute, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Citation/warning, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Complaint, Sawmill Trail, Longville.
Complaint, 32nd Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Complaint, Journey’s End, Longville.
Crime against family, abuse, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, 36th St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Hazel St., Backus.
Crime against family, neglect, York St., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Grant Utley Dr., Cass Lake.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Domestic, Midway Cir., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Midway Cir., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Central Ave., Bena.
Domestic dispute, Whipholt, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Main St. E., Remer.
Domestic dispute, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Fight, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Star Island, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off (three incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Harassment, Midway Cir., Walker.
Harassment, Lumberjack, Hackensack.
Harassment, Turtle Lake, Walker.
Harassment, Pike Bay Trail, Cass Lake.
Injured, 32nd St. SW, Pine River.
Mentally ill person, Walker.
Mentally ill person, Shingobee Rd., Walker.
Missing person, Leaflet Lane, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Norway Ave., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, 10th St. S., Walker.
Person of interest, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Person of interest, Second Ave. SE, Remer.
Person of interest, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Property, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Property, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Property, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property check, Norman Point, Longville.
Property damage, Plummer, Outing.
Property damage, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Property damage, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Templer Point, Walker.
Property/land dispute, Vine St., Walker.
Property retrieval, Roosevelt Dr., Outing.
Public assist, Hwy. 200 NW, Longville.
Public assist, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Removal of person, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Removal of person, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Removal of person, 10th St. SW, Backus.
Removal of person, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 10th St. SW, Backus.
Removal of person, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Removal of person, Sixth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Little Deep Lake Rd. NW, Backus.
Residence check, Forestview, Walker.
Residence check, Roosevelt Dr., Outing.
Residence check, Hillerman Rd., Hackensack.
Residence check, Maple Leaf Dr., Walker.
Residence check, Eastburn Rd., Remer.
Runaway, Ongium Rd. NW, Walker.
Shoplifting, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Jefferson (two stops), Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Park Ave., Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1 W., Pine River.
Threats, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, 24th St. SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Railroad St., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371/Barclay, Pine River.
Trespassing, Bearberry, Hackensack.
Trespassing, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Trespassing, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Violation of harassment order, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Violation of protection order, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Violation of protection order, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult (two calls), Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, 16th St. NW, Backus.
Vulnerable adult, 18th Ave. NW, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, 163rd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Welfare check, 32nd St. SW, Pine River
Welfare check, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Badger Trail, Boy River.
