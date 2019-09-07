The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 463 incidents between Aug. 25 to 31, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, South Agency Estates, Walker.
Abandoned vehicle, Onigum Rd. NW., Walker.
Abandoned vehicle, Highland Inn, Cass Lake.
Accident no injury (two calls), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident no injury, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Accident no injury, State 371 NW., Backus.
Assault, Balsam Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Assault, 60th Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate (two calls), 16th Ave. SW., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Pine Cliff Rd., Walker.
Attempt to locate, State 371 SW., Backus.
Attempt to locate, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Attempt to locate, Midway Dr. NW., Walker.
Attempt to locate, First Point Dr., Walker.
Attempt to locate, First St. N., Hackensack.
Barking dog, Highland Ave., Walker.
Dog bite, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Burglary, Taylor Rd. NW., Backus.
Burglary, 43rd Ave. NW., Backus.
Burglary, State 87 NW., Backus.
Burglary, Second Street, Cass Lake.
Business check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business check, Hwy, 200 NE, Remer.
Business check, Grant Utley, Cass Lake
Business check, First St. N., Pine River.
Business check, Front St. N., Backus.
Child custody dispute, Minnesota Ave., Walker
Complaint, Sawmill Trail, Longville.
Complaint, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus
Complaints, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Complaints, Church Lane, Backus.
Complaints, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Gladeview, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Crime against family, neglect, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, Park Ave., Pine River.
Criminal sexual conduct, Atlas Trail NE, Remer.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NW, Longville.
Disorderly conduct, Lake May Drive, Akeley.
Disturbing the peace, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Disturbing the peace, Front St. N., Backus.
Domestic, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Big Thunder, Cass Lake.
Driving after suspension, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Fourth St. SW, Backus.
Extra patrol, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Failure to display license, First St. S., Pine
Fight, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Fire, Sailstar Dr. NE, Cass Lake.
Fire, Ghe We Zance, Boy River
Fire, Oak Point, Cass Lake.
Fire, Silver Eagle, Bena.
Fire, Lower Ten Mile Lake Road, Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 Ne, Remer.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Hang up, 10th St. S., Walker.
Hang up, White Cloud, Cass Lake.
Harassment, White Pine, Pine River.
Harassment, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Home incident, Baywatch Trail, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, C.R. 8, Bena.
Injured, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Lift assist (two calls), White Pine, Pine River.
Lift assist (two calls), Royal Oaks Dr., Outing.
Loose animal, 64th St. SW, Pine River.
Lost/found, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Lost/found, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Noise complaint, Sixth St. W., Bena.
Passing on the wrong side, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Pike Bay Trail, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Fifth St., Pine River.
Property, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Interlachen Road, Hackensack.
Property damage, Federal Dam.
Property damage, Birch Lake Road, Hackensack.
Property damage, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Property damage, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Onigum Rd., Walker.
Property/land dispute, Second Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Property/land dispute, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Property/land dispute, 36th St. SW, Pine river.
Property retrieval, 67th St. NW, Walker.
Property retrieval, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Removal of person, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Removal of person, Hightop Way, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Portage, Bena.
Removal of person, Front St. S., Pine River.
Removal of person, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Repossession, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Residence check, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Residence check, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Residence check, Dusty Rose, Cass Lake.
Residence check, 50th St. NW, Hackensack.
Residence check, Hawthorn Lane, Walker.
Runaway, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Runaway, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Runaway, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Shoplifting, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Shoplifting (two calls), Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Speed, C.R. 5, Hackensack.
Speed, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Speed (three stops), Hwy 371/Jefferson, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Pine River.
Threats, Hawkweed Lane, Pine River.
Threats, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Trespassing, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Trespassing, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing (two calls), Hazel St. N, Backus.
Trespassing, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Trespassing, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Violation of harassment order, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Vulnerable adult, 72nd St. NW, Bena.
Vulnerable adult, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warning, First Street, Pine River.
Warnings (six), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Midway Circle, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Nodak Dr. NE, Bena.
Welfare, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Windsor St., Pine river.
Welfare check, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
