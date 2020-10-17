The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 397 incidents between Oct. 4-10, including the following:
Accident, no injury, First St./Kinler, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Front St. S., Pine River.
Accident, no injury (two incidents), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident with injuries, 23rd Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Assault, 83rd Ave. SW, Motley.
Assist other agency, probation, Front St. N., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Attempt to locate, 148th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Bite (animal), Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Burglary, Sailstar Dr. NE, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Business check, First St. N., Pine River.
Business check, Front St. S., Pine River.
Business check, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business check, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Business, Main St. W., Remer.
Business check, First St. N., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Main St. E., Remer.
Crime against family, abuse, Timberglade, Walker.
Crime against family, abuse, Windsor St., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Crime against family, Sautbine Rd., Walker.
Crime against family, Brook Park, Pine River.
Crime against family, Division St. W., Pine River.
Crime against family, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Crime against family, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Criminal sexual conduct, Nellie Lake Lane, Longville.
Death, Whipholt, Walker.
Deer crash, no injury, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Deer crash, no injury, CSAH 5 NW, Hackensack.
Deer crash, no injury, Diamond Point Road, Walker.
Deer crash, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, Partridge, Longville.
Domestic dispute, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Extra patrol, 27th St. SW, Pine River.
Fight, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Fleeing an officer, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Garbage dumping, First Ave. E., Backus.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Grass/forest fire, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Twin Hills Lane, Hackensack.
Home, (two incidents) Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile (three calls), Parker Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Steamboat, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, First St. N., Pine River.
In the ditch, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Injured, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Lift assist, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Lift assist, Front St. NW, Walker.
Lift assist, Agency Bay, Walker.
Motor vehicle, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Noise complaint, Lake May Drive, Akeley.
Over the center line, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Person of interest, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Person of interest, Division St. S., Walker.
Person of interest, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Possession of illegal substance (two incidents), Murray Ave., Pine River.
Probation/parole, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Property, Murray Ave. W., Hackensack.
Property, 20th Ave. NE, Boy River.
Property, Wild Rice Drive, Bena.
Property, Front Street N., Pine River.
Property damage, Merit Rd. NW, Walker.
Property damage, Lakeshore Drive, Hackensack.
Property damage, Point Road, Backus.
Property damage, Whipholt, Walker.
Property damage, Butternut Trail, Hackensack.
Property damage, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Property retrieval, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Removal of person, York St., Pine River.
Removal of person, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Longwood Point, Outing.
Residence, Pine Lake Road, Walker.
Residence, Robin Lane NW, Hackensack.
Residence, Danens Drive NE, Remer.
Residence, Warner Dr. NE, Remer.
Residence, Bayview Road, Walker.
Runaway (two incidents), Norway Ave., Pine River.
Speed, Front St. S., Pine River.
Threats, Cedar Street NE, Remer.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, King St. S., Backus.
Traffic stop, Fourth St. SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Pine Lake Rd. NW, Walker.
Trespassing, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Vehicle, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Vehicle, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Violation of protection order, First St. S., Hackensack.
Violation of protection order, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 6 S., Remer.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Co. 2, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Michigan Ave. W, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Warrant for arrest, Rosalind Ave. E., Backus.
Welfare check, Suzanne Lane, Longville.
Welfare check, Hula Popper, Remer.
Welfare check, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Lake May drive, Akeley.
Welfare check, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
