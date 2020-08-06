The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 453 incidents between July 26-Aug. 1, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Abandoned vehicle (two calls), 48th St. SW, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, 130th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Wabedo Pass Road, Longville.
Accident, River St., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Front St. S., Pine River.
Assault (two calls) Stony Point, Walker.
Assault, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Attempted, Second Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Attempt to locate, Alley behind bakery, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Bear Grease, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Old Housing Bena.
Attempt to locate, 36th St. NW, Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, Northwood, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Bite, Ada Lane NW, Pine River.
Bite, Chippewa, Cass Lake.
Bite, Pine Point Road, Walker.
Burglary, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Burglary, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, 167th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Sailstar Drive NE, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Business, Norway, Cass Lake.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Norway, Cass Lake.
Business, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Business, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Child custody dispute, Greene Ave. NW, Remer.
Complaint, C.R. 65 NE, Remer.
Compliance check, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Crime against family, neglect, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect Water’s Edge, Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, 108th St. NW, Walker.
Curfew violation, Front Street S., Pine River.
CVO, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Dangerous, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Central Ave., Bena.
Disorderly conduct, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Edward Lane NE, Longville.
Disorderly conduct, Front St. S., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Domestic, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Domestic dispute, Grace Lane, Bena.
EMS transport only, Snell Ave., Pine River.
EMS transport only, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, 18th Ave. NW, Walker.
Extra patrol, Fourth St. NW, Backus.
Extra patrol, Fisher Point, Walker.
Fight, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Fight, Long Bow Trail, Walker.
Fight, Whipholt, Walker.
Fight, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, East Oak Point, Cass Lake.
Fire, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Garbage dumping, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Gun, S. Second St., Cass Lake.
Harassment, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, 22nd St. SW, Pine River.
Motor vehicle, Hwy. 371/Aspen, Cass Lake.
Natural death, C.R. 118 NW, Backus.
Noise complaint, Lakeaire Dr., Walker.
Overdose, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Lone Pine Lane, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Vine Street, Walker.
Person of interest, Golf Course Dr., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Property, Y Frontage, Walker.
Property, Stony Point, Walker.
Property, Cozy Lodge, Longville.
Property check, Marclay, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Midway Drive NW, Walker.
Property damage, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Property damage, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Property damage, 24th St. SW, Backus.
Property damage, Second St. SE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Leaflet Lane, Cass Lake.
Property retrieval, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Removal of person, 108th St. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Removal of person, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Hornbeam Trail, Hackensack.
Residence, Spain Drive NW, Hackensack.
Residence, Bungy Bay Dr., Hackensack.
Residence, Hillerman Road, Hackensack.
Residence, Midway Circle, Walker.
Residence, C.R. 46 NW, Backus.
Residence, Bluhms Trail, Remer.
Robbery, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Small amount illegal substance, Fifth St., Walker.
Speed, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Norway, Pine River.
Suicide, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Threat (two calls), Old Agency, Walker.
Threats, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Threats, River St., Pine River.
Threats, Park Ave./River St., Pine River.
Threats, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Stony Point, Walker.
Traffic stop, King St. S., Backus.
Traffic stop, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Traffic stop, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Trespassing, King St. S., Backus.
Trespassing, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, C.R. 5, Longville.
Trespassing, Templer Point, Walker.
Vehicle, C.R. 4 NE, Boy River.
Vehicle, 73rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, 150th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Norway Ave., Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 1, York St., Pine River.
Warning, Fifth and Park, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Welfare, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Welfare check, Howard Lake, Akeley.
Welfare check, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Edward Lane NE, Longville.
Welfare check, First St. N., Pine River.
Welfare check, York St., Pine River.
Welfare check, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
