The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 346 incidents between May 10-16, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Accident, no injury, Fourth St. W., Bena.
Accident, no injury, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident, no injury, N. Bay Drive NE, Longville.
Assault, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Assault, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Elm Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Breezy Point, Walker.
Bite (animal), Big Rice Lake, Remer.
Bite (animal), Old Housing, Bena.
Bite (animal), Oak Point Road, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Wood St. N., Backus.
Burglary, Pine Mountain Lake Dr., Backus.
Burglary, 16th St. NW, Backus.
Complaints, Park Ave./First St. N., Pine River.
Complaints, Front St. NW, Walker.
Controlled burn, Wild Rice Drive, Bena.
Crime against the family, endangerment, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Crime against the family, neglect, 40th St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against the family, neglect, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Crime against the family, neglect, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Disorderly conduct, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Disturbing the peace, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, Pie St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, White Cloud, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute (two calls), Breezy Point Dr., Walker.
Domestic dispute, 167th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, 61st. Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, 61st Ave. NW, Walker.
Equipment violation, Pine St./Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Erratic driving, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Expired license tabs, Snell Ave./Norway, Pine River.
Explosives, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Extra patrol, Boy Lake Dr., Boy River.
Fight, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Fight, Whipple Ave. E., Hackensack.
Fight, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire (two calls), Norway Ave., Cass Lake.
Fire, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Fire, Butternut Trail, Hackensack.
Garage, Birch St. NE, Remer.
Garbage (two calls), Whispering Pines Lane, Hackensack.
Garbage, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Gas drive-off (three incidents), Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Gas drive-off (four incidents), Front St. N., Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Grass/forest fire, Steamboat Bay, Walker.
Grass/forest fire, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Beaver Dr. NE, Remer.
Harassment, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Lift assist, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Lift assist, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Mail, Isle Harbor Dr., Federal Dam.
Mentally ill person, Taylor Rd. NW, Backus.
Missing/overdue person, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Natural death, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Noise complaint, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Maple Crest, Hackensack.
Person of interest, Hardy Lane, Longville.
Potentially dangerous dog, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Taylor Rd. NW, Backus.
Property damage, C.R. 118 NW, Backus.
Property damage, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, 103 Park Ave. W., Backus.
Property/land dispute, 50th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Front St. N., Pine River.
Public assist, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Removal of person, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Removal of person, 16th Ave. NW, Backus.
Removal of person, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Residence check, C.R. 41 NW, Backus.
Residence check, 76th St. NW, Akeley.
Residence check, 61st Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Residence check, 44th St. NE, Remer.
Residence check, 64th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Residence check, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Stony Point Dr., Cass Lake.
Runaway, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Runaway, Golf Course, Dr., Cass Lake.
Runaway, Sailstar Dr. NE, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Speed, C.R. 1/York, Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Ridge Ave., Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Threat, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Threats, Stony Point Rd., Walker.
Threats, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Threats, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Traffic stop, C.R. 136 NW, Federal Dam.
Traffic stop, Eighth St. S., Walker.
Traffic stop, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 SW/14th St., Pine River.
Vehicle, Raven Lane NW, Backus.
Vehicle, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Vehicle, Midway Circle, Walker.
Vehicle, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Violation of protection order, E. Five Point Dr., Hackensack.
Vulnerable adult, Mule Lake Lane, Outing.
Warning, C.R. 1 E., College St., Pine River.
Warning, First St., Noway Lake, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Jefferson, Pine River.
Welfare check, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Welfare check, Praise Lane NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Welfare check, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Second Ave. SE, Remer.
Welfare check, Atlas Trail NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Welfare check, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Welfare check, 36th St. NW, Hackensack.
