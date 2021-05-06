The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 401 incidents between April 25-May 1, including the following:
Accidental, North Shore Drive, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Front St. S., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Accident with injuries, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Assault, Sailstar Dr. NE, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, other, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Assist other agency, Social Services, Roosevelt, Outing.
Attempted, 32nd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Swen Ave. SW, Remer.
Attempt to locate, 163rd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Attempt to locate, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Midway Drive NW, Walker.
Bite, Butternut Trail, Hackensack.
Bite, Old Six Mile Lake Dr., Bena.
Burglary, 24th Ave. NE, Remer.
Burglary, Boy Lake Dr., Boy River.
Burglary, Wayward Trail, Longville.
Burglary, Azalea Trail NW, Walker.
Burglary, Sixth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, 152nd St. NW (two calls), Cass Lake.
Business, 69th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Business, Lower Ten Mile Lake Road, Hackensack.
Child custody dispute, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Complaint, Cooks Loop, Walker.
Complaint, 47th St. NE, Longville.
Complaints, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Complaints, River St., Pine River.
Complaints, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Crime against family, neglect, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Deer crash, no injury, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, Partridge, Longville.
Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Disorderly conduct, Bear Grease, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Domestic, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Sixth St. W., Bena.
Domestic dispute, Hardy Lane, Longville.
Domestic dispute, N. River Rd. SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 108th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Erratic driving, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Erratic driving, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Erratic driving, Fifth St., Walker.
Execute search warrant, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Fight, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Fight, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Fire, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Stony Point Dr., Cass Lake.
Funeral, (two incidents), Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Garbage dumping, Industrial Dr., Walker.
Garbage dumping, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
General, Fourth Ave. NW, Longville.
General, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, 18th St. SW, Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, Breezy Point, Walker.
Handicapped parking violation, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Hang up, Breezy Point Dr., Walker.
Harassment, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Windsor St., Pine River.
Lost/found, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Mental illness, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Mentally ill person, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Motorist assist, Oak Point Rd. NW, Cass Lake.
Natural death, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Neglect/abuse, C.R. 8 NE, Bena.
Noise complaint, CR. 50 NW, Hackensack.
Noise complaint, Mill St. SE, Remer.
Person of interest, Hwy. 84 NW, Backus.
Person of interest, Cougar Trail, Walker.
Person of interest, Lower Ten Mile Lake Road, Hackensack.
Person of interest, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Azalea Trail NW, Walker.
Person of interest, 180th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Possession of illegal substance, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Front St. NW, Walker.
Property, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Property, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property check, Second Ave. SE, Remer.
Property check, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Property damage, Pine St., Federal Dam.
Property damage, Second St. N., Pine River.
Property damage, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Property damage, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, River St., Pine River.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 NW (two calls), Cass Lake.
Property damage, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Wildwood Dr., Bena.
Property retrieval, Golf Course Rd., Cass Lake.
Public assist, 76th Ave. SW, Backus.
Public assist, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Public assist, 36th St. NW, Hackensack.
Removal, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Removal, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Traders Bay, Walker.
Removal, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Residence, 32nd St. NW, Hackensack.
Residence, Hawk Trail NW, Hackensack.
Runaway, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 64, Longville.
Speed, Fifth St. (two incidents), Pine River.
Speed (two incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1/College St., Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Fifth St., Pine River.
Terminal patient, S. Steamboat Dr., Cass Lake.
Threat, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Threats, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Main St. S., Boy River.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Traffic incident, Hwy 200 NW, Longville.
Traffic incident, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Traffic incident, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, 76th Ave. NE, Remer.
Vehicle (two incidents), Highland Inn, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Vehicle, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Vulnerable adult, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 84 NW, Backus.
Warrant for arrest, Sixth St. W., Bena.
Welfare check, Steamboat, Walker.
Welfare check, Eagle Ave. NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Breezy Point, Walker.
Welfare check, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 12th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Welfare check, First St. N., Pine River.
Welfare check, C.R. 1 W., Pine River.
Welfare check, Hillsdale, Walker.
Welfare check, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
