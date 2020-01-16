The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 355 incidents between Jan. 5-11, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Portage Lake Drive, Bena.
Accident, no injury, Front St., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Silver, Walker.
Accident with injuries, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Accident with injuries, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Accident with injuries, Park Ave., Walker.
Assault, Seventh St. S., Walker.
Assault, White Cloud, Cass Lake.
Assault, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Assault, 26th Ave. SW, Backus.
Assault, York St., Pine River.
Assist other agency, probation, Aurora Dr. NW, Akeley.
Assist other agency, social services, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, N. River Rd. SW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Mill St. SE, Remer.
Attempt to locate, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Fourth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Merit Rd. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Burglary, C.R. 49 NW, Pine River.
Burglary, Morning Star Dr., Cass Lake.
Burglary, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Burglary, 16th St. NE, Pine River.
Business check, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Business check, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Cranberry, Walker.
Business check, Front St. S., Pine River.
Business check, Oberly Loop, Walker.
Child custody dispute, 32nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Deer accident, no injury, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct (two calls), 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 10th St. SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Driving after revocation, Garden St., Walker.
Driving under the influence, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Emergency response unit, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Garage, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Garbage/litter, 164th St. NW, Cass lake.
Gas drive off (two instances), Front St. S., Pine River.
Gun incident, Division St. W., Backus.
Hang up, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Walker Bay, Walker.
Harassment, Poquet Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Hazmat/fuel/gas, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, First St. S., Hackensack.
Incorrigible juvenile, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
In the ditch, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Mentally ill person, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Motorist assist (two stops), Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Person of interest, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Probation/parole violation, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Property check, Short Cut Road, Pine River.
Property damage, Anyon Trail NW, Backus.
Property damage, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Front St. S., Pine River.
Removal of person, Midway Circle, Walker.
Removal of person, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, King St. S., Backus.
Removal of person, Stony Point Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal of person, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 56th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, C.R. 5, Longville.
Residence check, 21st St. SW, Pine River.
Residence check, New Rock Lane, Longville.
Residence check, Lois Lane NE, Remer.
Residence check, Pine Lake Rd., Walker.
Residence check, Macemon Lane, Remer.
Residence check, Good Bear, Federal Dam.
Residence check, Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Second Point, Walker.
Residence check, Takagami, Cass Lake.
Runaway, Evening Star, Cass Lake.
School bus stop arm violation, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Threats, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Threats, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Traffic incident, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Mill St. SE, Remer.
Vehicle, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Violation of court order, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Violation of harassment order, 32nd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Schultz Dr., Remer.
Warning, Hwy. 371, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Southwood, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Indian Point, Pine River.
Welfare check, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Welfare check, CR 8, Bena.
Welfare check, Mulberry Trail, Walker.
Welfare check, Odin Trail SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Welfare check, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Traders Bay, Walker.
Welfare check, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
