The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 347 incidents between Dec. 5-11, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, First Ave. NE, Remer.
Accident, no injury, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Assault, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, Dancing Wind Road, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Attempt to locate, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Stony Point, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Business, Lower Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Business (two calls), Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Business, First St. N., Pine River.
Business, Ah-Gwah-Ching Cut-across, Walker.
Business, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Business, 69th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Child custody dispute, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Complaints, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Complaints, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Controlled burn, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Crime against family, abuse, Windsor St., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Fifth St., Pine River.
Crime against family, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Dancing Wind, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Distracted driving, Hwy. 371/Barclay, Pine River.
Domestic, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Ox Yoke Rd., Backus.
Domestic dispute, John Moose Dr. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
EMS transport only, 21st Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Extra patrol, 40th Ave. NW, Backus.
Failure to register vehicle, Barclay Ave./Second St., Pine River.
Fight, Front St. W., Walker.
Fight, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Fight, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Fire, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Garbage, 20th St. SW, Pine River.
Garbage dumping, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
General (two incidents), Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
General, Murray Ave., Pine River.
General, 20th St. SW, Backus.
General, Front St., Pine River.
General, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Hang up, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile (two calls), Murray Ave., Pine River.
In the ditch, C.R. 4 NE, Boy River.
In the ditch, C.R. 8, Federal Dam.
In the ditch, Fourth St. SW, Backus.
Lift assist, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Lift assist, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Loose animal, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Loose animal, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Lost/found, Bear Grease, Cass Lake.
Motorist assist, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Overdose, Morning Star, Cass Lake.
Overdose, S. Second St., Cass Lake.
Person, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Person, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Person, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Possession of tobacco (two calls), Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Property damage, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Property damage, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Property damage, Tall Pines Trail, Remer.
Property/land dispute, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Removal, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Grant Utley, Cass lake.
Removal, Norway, Cass Lake.
Removal, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Removal, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Residence, 72nd Ave. NW, Laporte.
Residence, S. Bass Lake Dr., Remer.
Residence, Wabedo Pass, Longville.
Residence, two calls, Shangri La Dr., Longville.
Residence, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Residence, Macemon Lane, Remer.
Residence, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Residence, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Runaway, Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Threat, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threat, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Threats, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Trespassing, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Utilities, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Dancing Wind, Pine River.
Violation of harassment order, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Violation of harassment order, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Violation of protection order, 16th St. NW, Backus.
Warning (six stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Carlson Lane NW, Longville.
Welfare check, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Welfare check, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.