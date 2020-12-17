The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 320 incidents between Dec. 6-12, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Sixth St. NW, Backus.
Abandoned vehicle, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Abandoned vehicle, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Abandoned vehicle, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Front St. S., Pine River.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Assault, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Park Ave., Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement (two calls), Hay Lake Dr., Pine River.
Attempted, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Baywatch Trail, Walker.
Barking dog, Sixth St. W., Bena.
Burglary, 39th St. NW, Akeley.
Burglary, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Boy Lake Dr., Boy River.
Burglary, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Burglary, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Business check, First St. N., Pine River.
Business check, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Business check, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Controlled burn, 24th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Old Housing, Bena.
Crime against family, endangerment, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Fourth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Crime against family, neglect, Midway Dr. NW, Walker
Crime against family, neglect, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Domestic, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Domestic, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, 17th St. NW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Extra patrol, 71st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Grant Utley Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Hang up, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Home incident, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Identity theft, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Incorrigible juvenile, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Lift assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Mentally ill person, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Natural death, Hwy. 84 NW, Backus.
Natural death, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Noise complaint, Golf Course Drive, Cass Lake.
Property, Acorn Hill Lane, Walker.
Property, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Property damage, Wild Rose, Walker.
Property/land dispute, Second St. S., Pine River.
Property retrieval, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Partridge, Walker.
Removal of person (two calls), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Kingbird Trail, Longville.
Residence check, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Stolen property, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Terminal patient, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Threats, 40th Ave. SW, Backus.
Traffic incident, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Trespassing, 19th Ave. NW, Walker.
Vehicle, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Walker Bay Dr., Walker.
Vehicle, Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, 32nd Ave. NW, Backus.
Vehicle, 39th St. NW, Akeley.
Vehicle, C.R. 55 NE, Remer.
Violation of harassment order, Indian Point, Pine River.
Violation of protection order, King St. S., Backus.
Violation of protection order, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Vulnerable adult, Pine Mountain Road, Backus.
Warning, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Warrant for arrest, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Norman’s, Pine River.
Welfare check, Stony Point Rd. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Seventh St. S., Walker.
Welfare check, 36th St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Hwy. 84 NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Island Lake Dr., Backus.
Welfare check, Abbe Court SW, Pine River.
