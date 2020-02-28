The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 609 incidents between Feb. 16-22, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 144th St. NW., Cass Lake.
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 84, Longville
Accident no injury, Remer.
Accident no injury, Y-Frontage, Walker.
Accident no injury, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Accident injury, Tilden Trail SW., Pine River.
Activity, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Activity, Cleveland, Walker.
Assault, Steamboat Dr., Walker.
Assault, Cass Lake.
Assault, Dale Dr. SE., Remer.
Assault, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Assault, (two calls), Pine Point Dr., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, (two calls), Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Seventh St. NW., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 65th Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Washburn, Backus.
Assist other agency, probation, 162nd St. NW., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Old Agency, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 47 NE., Longville.
Burglary, 12th Ave. SW., Backus.
Business check, Front St. S., Pine River.
Business check (two calls), Minn. Ave., Walker.
Business check, First St. NW., Cass Lake.
Business check, First St. N., Pine River.
Business check, Steamboat, Walker.
Business check, Cranberry, Walker.
By check (two calls), Front St. N., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Templar Point, Walker.
Complaint, 24th St. SW., Pine River.
Criminal sexual conduct, Town Dr. SW., Pine River.
Disturbing the peace, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic, Mill St. SE., Remer.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Pine St. NW., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 72nd Ave. SW., Backus.
Domestic dispute, Breezy Point, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Hillerman Rd., Hackensack.
Driving under the influence, State 371 NW., Walker.
EMS transport only (two calls), 7th St. NW., Cass Lake.
Equipment violation, York St., Pine River.
Extra patrol, Front St. N., Backus.
Fight, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Fight, Southwood, Cass Lake.
Fire, Breezy Point, Walker.
Forgery, Main St., Federal Dam.
Garbage dumping, Cedar St. NE., Remer.
Gas drive off, Minn. Ave. Walker.
Handicapped parking violation, Front St. W.,Walker.
Identity theft, Park Ave., Pine River.
In the ditch, State 200 NW., Longville.
Lift assist, Walker Bay, Walker.
Lift assist, White Pine, Pine River.
Mail, Town Line Dr., Longville.
Motorist assist, Azalea Ln. NW., Walker.
Natural, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Person of interest, Timber Wolf, Pine River.
Person of interest, Minn. Ave., Walker.
Person of interest, State 371 SW., Backus.
Person of interest, Woodland Dr., Hackensack.
Person of interest, Front St. N., Pine River.
Person of interest, Elm Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Possession of controlled substance, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Property check, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Property check, Boy Lake Dr., Remer.
Property damage, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Butternut Trl., Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, 24th St. SW., Pine River.
Property retrieval, Sugar Pt., Federal Dam.
Property retrieval (two calls), 8th St., NE., Pine River.
Public assist, C.R. 8 NE., Federal Dam.
Public assist, Hwy. 2 NW., Cass Lake.
Public assist, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Removal of person, Cedar Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Residence check, 164th St. NW., Cass Lake.
Residence check, Second Point, Walker.
Residence check (two calls), Oklee Ln. NW., Walker.
Residence check, Lake Shore Dr., Cass Lake.
Residence check, Lindsey Lake, Backus.
Residence check, Brown Eagle, Cass Lake.
Residence check, C.R. 45 NW., Hackensack.
Residence check, Forestview, Walker.
Speed, US 2, Cass Lake.
Speed, Park Ave., Pine River.
Threat, 162nd St. NW., Cass Lake.
Threat, Old Agency, Walker.
Threat, First St. S., Pine River.
Threat, State 371 NW., Hackensack.
Threats, State 200 NE., Remer.
Threats, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Threats, 69th Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Traffic stop, State 371 NW., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, State 371 NW., Laporte.
Traffic stop, State 371 NW., Laporte.
Traffic stop, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Trespassing, C.R. 8, Bena.
Vehicle, Highland Inn., Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Warning, First St., Pine River.
Warning, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Kent St. Pine River.
Welfare check, 16th St. SW., Backus.
Welfare check, Onigum Dr., Walker.
Welfare check, Steamboat, Walker.
Welfare check, State 84, Longville.
