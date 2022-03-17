The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 286 incidents between March 6-12, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Front St. S., Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 54 NE, Longville.
Attempt to locate, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Bite, Copperhead, Walker.
Burglary, Otter Bay Drive, Longville.
Business, Industries Lane, Walker.
Business, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Front St. N., Backus.
Business, Hwy. 371 SW Pine River.
Child custody dispute, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Child endangerment, First St. N., Hackensack.
Crime against family, abuse 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, First St. N., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, River St., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, 72nd St. NE, Remer.
Fight, First St. S., Pine River.
Fight, Breezy Point, Walker.
Fire, Highland Ave., Walker.
Fire, Egret Lane NW, Walker.
General, Summit Ave. SE, Remer.
General (two calls), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Handicapped parking, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Hang up, Front St. S., Pine River.
Hang up, 72nd Ave. NW, Laporte
Harassment, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Home, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Home, Snell Ave., Pine river.
Incorrigible juvenile (two calls), Murray Ave., Pine River.
Lift assist (two calls), Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Mail, Cedar St., Federal Dam.
Missing person, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Motorist assist, Front St. S., Pine River.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Natural, Wood St. N., Backus.
Natural, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Neglect/abuse, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Person of interest, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Person of interest, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Person of interest, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Person of interest, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Person of interest, Highland Ave., Walker.
Possession of tobacco, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, 29th St. NW, Backus.
Property retrieval, Praise Lane NW, Walker.
Property retrieval, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Public assist, Front St. N., Pine River.
Removal, Walker Bay, Walker.
Removal, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Residence, Shangri La Dr., Longville.
Residence, Pine Mountain Rd., Backus.
Residence, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Residence, Diamond Point, Walker.
Residence, Roosevelt, Outing.
Runaway, Neils Ave. NE, Cass lake.
School bus stop arm violation, Hwy. 84 N., Longville.
Speed (two incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threat, Northwood, Cass Lake.
Threats, Long Lake Rd., Akeley.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Threats, C.R. 47 NE, Longville.
Threats, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Tobacco, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371, Pine river.
Trespassing, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Trespassing, N. Hunter Lake, Longville
U-turn violation, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, First St. S., Pine River.
Vehicle, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Vehicle, 32nd Ave. SW, Pine river.
Violation of DANCO order, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Vulnerable adult, 58th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Warning (eight stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning (three stops), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, First St. N., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Woodtick Trail NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Welfare check, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Harriet Lake, Pine River.
Welfare check, Prairie Rose, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Southwood, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Minnesota Ave, Walker.
