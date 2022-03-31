The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 318 incidents between March 20-26, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 28th Ave. NE, Longville.
Activity, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Activity, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, Butternut Trail, Hackensack.
Activity, 56th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, Oak Point Road, Cass Lake.
Activity, 24th St. SW Pine River.
Activity, 32nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Activity, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Assist other agency, EMS, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Front St. NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, First St. S., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, King St. N., Backus.
Business, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Business, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Business Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
By check, fraud, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Crime against family, abuse, Norway Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, Prairie Rose, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment Roosevelt Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Criminal sexual conduct, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Distracted driving, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Disturbing the peace, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, Second St. E., Bena.
Domestic, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute (two calls), Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 32nd St. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Driving under the influence, Minnesota Ave. W., Walker.
EMS transport only, White Pine, Pine River.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Execute search warrant, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Fire, Hwy. 371, Backus.
Fire, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
General, Front St., Pine River.
General, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
General, Snell Ave., Pine River.
General, Hwy. 84 NW, Backus.
General, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Harassment, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Harassment, Viola Trail NE, Remer.
Home, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Home, Fifth St. E., Bena.
In the ditch, W. Five Point Rd., Hackensack.
In the ditch, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Lift assist (two calls), Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Mental illness, Willard Lake, Backus.
Mentally ill person, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Other (two calls), Fourth St. S., Walker.
Other, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Other, Weegwas Dr., Cass Lake.
Other, C.R. 5, Longville.
Other, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Other, 63rd Ave. NW, Walker.
Other, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Other, Northwood, Cass Lake.
Other, Variety Lake, Hackensack.
Other, No Name Ave. W., Walker.
Other, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Other, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Overdose, Bear Grease, Cass Lake.
Person, (two incidents), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person, Midway Circle, Walker.
Property, Front St. N., Pine River.
Property, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property check, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Property damage, Sixth St. W., Bena.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Property damage, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, 52nd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Doty Dr. SW, Pine River.
Property retrieval, Division St. SW, Backus.
Public assist, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Removal, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Removal, Templer Point, Walker.
Removal, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Removal, C.R. 50 NW, Hackensack.
Residence (two calls), Tianna Dr., Walker.
Residence, Big Portage, Backus.
Residence, Second Point, Walker.
Residence, Heath Trail NW, Walker.
Residence, Taylor Rd. NW, Backus.
Residence, Island View Lane, Longville.
Residence, Lake Trail NE, Longville.
Residence, Glengarry Lane, Walker.
Speed (two stops), C.R. 1, Pine River.
Suicide, White Pine, Pine River.
Terminal patient, Walker.
Terminal patient, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Texting while driving, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threats, 72nd St. NE, Remer.
Threats, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Trespassing, 20th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, 17th Ave. NW, Backus.
Vehicle, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Violation of harassment order, 34th St. SW, Pine River.
Violation of protection order, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Schultz Dr., Remer.
Warning (six incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 84/CR 44, Pine River.
Warning (two incidents), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Breezy Point, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Welfare, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
