The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 373 incidents between Dec. 15-21, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Island View Road, Longville.
Accident, no injury, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Assault, Old Agency, Walker.
Assault, Central Ave., Bena.
Assault, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Assist other agency, Social Services, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Assist other agency, Social Services, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Lower Ten Mile Lake Road, Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Normans, Pine River.
Burglary, 108th St. NE, Remer.
Child custody dispute, 56th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Chimney fire, Pine Mountain Rd. NW, Backus.
Chimney fire, 64th St. NE, Longville.
Chimney fire, 44th Ave. NW, Walker.
Complaint, 311 Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Birch St. NE, Hackensack.
Crime against family, endangerment, Second St. N., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Crime against family, neglect, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Spruce St. NW, Remer.
Disorderly conduct, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Domestic dispute, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Driving after cancellation-IPS, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under influence, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Equipment violation, First St., Pine River.
Equipment violation, Upper Cass Frontage, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, First St. S., Hackensack.
Garbage dumping, Federal Dam.
Hang up, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Hang up, Morning Star, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Hazmat/Fuel/Gas Leak, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Lift assist, White Pine, Pine River.
Mentally ill person, Thunder in the Sky, Cass Lake.
Motor vehicle, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Person of interest, Morning Star, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Property check, Division St. W., Backus.
Property damage, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Property retrieval, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Public assist, Andrus Lake, Outing.
Public assist, Little Wolf Road, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Timberlane, Walker.
Removal of person, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Runaway (two calls), Golf Course Drive, Cass Lake.
Runaway, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Speed, (two separate incidents), C.R. 1 E./College St., Pine River.
Threats, Onigum Rd., Walker.
Threats, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Threats, Main St. E., Remer.
Threats, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Threats, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Grant Utley Ave., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, Sixth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Laporte.
Traffic stop, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Park Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Lakeshore Lane, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warning (nine stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Fifth and Barclay, Pine River.
Warning, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Warning, 144th St., Hwy. 371, Cass Lake.
Warning, Hwy. 84/C.R. 44, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, First Ave. W., Bena.
Warrant for arrest, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Welfare check, Golf Course Rd., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Welfare check, (two separate incidents), 20th St. SW, Backus.
Welfare check, Steamboat Dr., Walker.
Welfare check, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Welfare check, First St. N., Hackensack.
Welfare check, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.