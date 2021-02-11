The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 337 incidents between Jan. 31-Feb. 6, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Etna Trail NE, Remer.
Accident, no injury, Ford Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Assault, Peter’s Pond, Federal Dam.
Assault, Templer Point, Walker.
Assist other agency, fire department, Backus.
Assist other agency, probation, Front Street N., Backus.
Attempt to locate, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, First St. N., Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Attempt to locate, 13th St., Akeley.
Attempt to locate, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Business Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Business, King St. S., Backus.
Complaints, First St. N., Pine River.
Crime against the family, endangerment, Viola Trail NE, Remer.
Crime against the family, neglect, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Crime against the family, neglect, Norenberg, Cass Lake.
Crime against the family, neglect, 60th Ave. NW, Akeley.
Crime against the family, neglect, N. River Rd. SW, Backus.
Criminal sexual conduct, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Domestic, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Domestic, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Domestic, Etna Ave. SE, Remer.
Domestic, Old Housing, Bena.
Domestic, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute (two calls), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Bunchberry, Outing.
Domestic dispute, First St. S., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Execute search warrant, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Fight, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Fight, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Fire, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Etna Ave. SE, Remer.
Hang up, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Harassment, Main St. E., Remer.
Harassment, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Incorrigible juvenile, C.R. 40 NW, Hackensack.
In the ditch, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
In the ditch, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Lift assist (two calls), First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist (two calls), Journey’s End, Longville.
Mentally ill person, 122nd St. NW, Laporte.
Motorist assist, First St. N., Pine River.
Motorist assist, Sixth St. S., Walker.
Motorist assist, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Neglect/abuse, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Noise complaint, First St. N., Pine River.
Overdose, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Overdose, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Person of interest, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Person of interest, Midway Circle, Walker.
Person of interest, Chimney Point, Hackensack.
Person of interest, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest (two calls), Front St. S., Pine River.
Person of interest, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property check, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, Second Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Property retrieval, Main St. E., Remer.
Public assist, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Public assist, Main St. E., Remer.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Removal, N. River Rd. SW, Backus.
Removal, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Removal, 16th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Removal of person (two calls), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Repossession, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Residence, Webb Lake Drive, Hackensack.
Residence, Duck Point Drive, Cass Lake.
Residence, Mabel Lake Dr., Remer.
Residence, Rogers Point, Walker.
Shoplifting (two incidents), Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Threat, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threat, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Threats, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Threats, Tower Ave. E., Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Vehicle, First St. S., Pine River.
Vehicle, Hickory Trail, Backus.
Vehicle, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd. NW, Hackensack.
Vehicle, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Vehicle, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Violation of protection order, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Park Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Welfare, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Welfare check, S. Lake, Outing.
Welfare check, Fifth St.,S., Walker.
Welfare check, Woodley Trail, Remer.
Welfare check, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Welfare check, S. Lake, Outing.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Welfare check, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Pine River Laundromat, Pine River.
Welfare check, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.