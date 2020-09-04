The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 385 incidents between Aug. 23-29, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 46th Ave. SW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Sucker Bay Rd. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Accident with injuries, Front St. S., Pine River.
Accident with injuries, C.R. 40 NW, Hackensack.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Assault, Southwood, Cass Lake.
Assault, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Assault, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Assault, Second St. E., Bena.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Pine River Dam, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, 28th Ave. SW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
ATV complaint, Middleton Dr., Pine River.
Beer incident, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Bite, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Burglary, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Burglary, 24th Ave. NE, Remer.
Child custody dispute, 20th St. SW, Backus.
CO detector, Bark Lane NW, Hackensack.
Complaint, Sawmill Trail, Longville.
Complaint, Woodland Drive, Hackensack.
Complaints, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Controlled burn, Fox Walk Trail, Akeley.
Crime against the family-abuse, Eighth St. S., Walker.
Crime against family-neglect, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Death, Harriet Lake, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Disturbing the peace, Fifth St., Pine River.
Disturbing the peace, Front St. S., Pine River.
Domestic, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Domestic, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, Breezy Point, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Birch St., Federal Dam.
Domestic dispute, 62nd Ave NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Domestic dispute, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, 144th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Second Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Erratic driving, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Erratic driving, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, Breezy Point, Walker.
Fight, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Fight, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fleeing an officer, C.R. 4/Airport, Remer.
Garbage dumping, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Garbage dumping, 17th Ave. NW, Backus.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gun incident, Midway Circle, Walker.
Hang up, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Home incident, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Illegal fire, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Mail incident, First St. S., Hackensack.
Motor vehicle, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Noise complaint, Clover Trail NE, Longville.
Noise complaint, Smokey Point, Walker.
Noise complaint, Lakeshore Dr., Hackensack.
Noise complaint, 47th St. NE, Longville.
Passing on the wrong side, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Person of interest, Breezy Point, Walker.
Person of interest, 64th Ave. NE, Remer.
Possession of illegal substance, Hwy. 371, Walker.
Property, Prairie Rose, Cass Lake.
Property, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property check, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Property check, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Property damage, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Property damage, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, 36th Ave. SW, Backus.
Property damage, Shingobee Rd., Walker.
Property damage, 16th Ave. Ne, Federal Dam.
Property damage, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Vireo Trail NW, Walker.
Property/land dispute, White Pine, Pine River.
Public assist, Front St. S., Pine River.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Removal of person, Lindbergh Ave., Pine River.
Removal of person, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Removal of person, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Residence, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Residence, Trinity Pines, Backus.
Residence, Barclay Drive, Longville.
Residence, Mirabella Trail, Longville.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threats, Fourth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Threats, Breezy Point, Walker.
Threats, Coontail Lane, Outing.
Threats, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Threats, Fifth St., Pine River.
Threats, Pine Mountain Rd., Backus.
Threats, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Threats, S. Town Drive SW, Pine River.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371/Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Traffic stop, C.R 8, Boy River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 87, Backus.
Traffic stop, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Fifth St./Barclay, Pine River.
Vehicle, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Lakeshore Lane, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Victim, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Violation of harassment order, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Violation of harassment order, Second Ave. NE, Remer.
Violation of Protection order, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Violation of protection order, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Sixth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, 36th Ave. SW, Backus.
Welfare check, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Welfare check, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Wayward Trail, Longville.
Welfare check, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Juneberry Trail Walker, MN.
Welfare check, Lake Ave. E., Hackensack.
Welfare check, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Roosevelt Lake Dr., Outing.
Welfare check, Park Ave., Pine River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.