The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 269 incidents between Feb. 5-11, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Abandoned vehicle, Turtle Lane NW, Walker.
Abandoned vehicle, C.R. 8 NE, Boy River.
Accident, no injury, E. Ottertail Road, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Accident with injuries, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Activity, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Activity, Norway, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Assist other agency, other, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, Probation, Evergreen, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Weegwas Dr., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Norway, Cass Lake.
Burglary, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Front St. S., Pine River.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, (two calls) Michigan Ave. E., Walker.
Business, Highland Ave. E., Walker.
Business, Second St. N., Walker.
Child custody dispute, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Crime against family, abuse, 44th Ave. SW, Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, Breezy Point, Walker.
Crime against family, King St. N., Backus.
Crime against family, neglect, Garden St., Walker.
Crime against family, S. Town Dr. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, 32nd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute (two calls), Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Domestic dispute, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Fifth St. S., Walker.
EMS transport only, 10th St. S., Walker.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Hang up, 17th St. NW, Backus.
Harassment, C.R. 52 NE, Remer.
Harassment, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Hazmat/Fuel/Gas Leak, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Incorrigible juvenile, 52nd St. NE, Longville.
Incorrigible juvenile, (2 calls), Murray Ave., Pine River.
Injured, Front St. W., Walker.
Mentally ill person, Walker.
Missing person, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Other, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Other, Hwy, 84 NE, Longville.
Other, Front St. S., Pine River.
Other, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Other, Rocky Point, Walker.
Other, Tilden Trail SW, Pine River.
Person, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person, Fourth St.. NW, Cass Lake.
Possession of tobacco, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Property/land dispute, 24th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Removal, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Removal, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Residence, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Residence, 20th St. SW, Pine River.
Speed (two stops), C.R. 1, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Threat, C.R. 8, Bena.
Threat, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Threat, Upper Cass Lake Frontage, Cass Lake.
Threat, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Threats, Main St. E., Remer.
Threats, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Traffic incident, First St. N., Backus.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Traffic stop, Kindler Ave./Third St., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Trespassing, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
U turn violation, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Village Oaks, Remer.
Vehicle, 26th Ave. NW, Walker.
Warning, Upper Cass Lake Frontage Rd., Cass Lake.
Warning, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Welfare, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Welfare, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Welfare check, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Welfare check (two calls), 20th St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check (two calls), Midway Drive, Walker.
Welfare check, Rocky Point, Walker.
Welfare check, 24th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, C.R. 153, Walker.
