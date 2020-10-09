The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 408 incidents between Sept. 27-Oct. 3, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Co. 1 W., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, 72nd Ave. NE, Deer River.
Assault, Midway Circle, Walker.
Assault, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Assault, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assault, Old Agency, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Front St., Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Gladeview Trail, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Attempted, 84th Ave. NE, Remer.
Attempt to locate (two calls), Fifth St. S., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Re Echo Ridge, Remer
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Attempt to locate, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
ATV, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Bite, Oxford Ave., Pine River.
Bite, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Burglary, CSAH 5 NW, Hackensack.
Burglary, Battle Point Drive, Federal Dam.
Child custody dispute, E. Hazelnut Drive, Longville.
Complaint, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Complaint, Tall Timber, Hackensack.
Crime against family, endangerment, Timberglade, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, 56th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, King St. S., Backus.
Criminal sexual conduct, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Criminal sexual conduct, 69th
Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
CVO, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Deer accident, no injury, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Front St. S., Backus.
Domestic dispute, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Domestic dispute, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Erratic driving, CSAH 5 NW, Hackensack.
Fight, Old Housing, Bena.
Fire, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Evergreen Drive, Hackensack.
Fire, First St. N., Pine River.
Flee an officer, Breezy Point, Walker.
Gas drive-off, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Gas drive-off, Front Street S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Gun incident, Front St. N., Backus.
Harassment, 20th Ave. NW, Backus.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Front St. W., Walker.
Home incident, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Home incident, Daisy Trail NE, Outing.
Incorrigible juvenile, Sautbine Road, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Third St. N., Pine River.
Injured, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Loose animal, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Loose animal, 41st Ave. SW, Pine River.
Lost/found, Pine River dam, Pine River.
Mentally ill person, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Mentally ill person, Lindberg Ave., Pine River.
Missing person, Ox Yoke Rd., Backus.
Natural death, Smokey Point, Walker.
Natural death, Atlas Ave. SE, Remer.
Natural death, Mounds, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Overdose (two calls), Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Overdose, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Fifth Street S., Walker.
Person of interest, Walker Bay, Walker.
Person of interest, Y Frontage Road, walker.
Person of interest, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Person of interest, E. Oak Point, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Park Ave. W., Pine River.
Person of interest, Woods Bay Drive, Outing.
Person of interest, Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Stargrass Lane, Backus.
Property, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Property, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, 36th St. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property damage, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Property damage, Sixth Lake Road, Akeley.
Property damage, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Co. 4 N., Boy River.
Property damage, Main St. W., Remer.
Property/land dispute, Central Ave., Bena.
Property/land dispute, Fourth St. NE, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Central Ave. N., Pine River.
Property retrieval, Front St. N., Pine River.
Public assist, S. Walker Bay, Walker.
Public assist, Co. 8 NE, Boy River.
Public assist, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Public assist, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal, S. Second St., Cass Lake.
Removal, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Pikie Point Dr., Longville.
Residence, Forestview, Walker.
Residence, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Residence, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Residence, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Residence, Middleton Dr., Pine River.
Residence, Cedar Shores, Hackensack.
Residence, Pikie Point Dr., Longville.
Residence, Coontail Lane, Outing.
Residence, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Threat, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Threat, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Threat, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Threats, Front St., Pine River.
Threats, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371/Park Ave., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Upper Cass, Cass lake.
Traffic stop, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Washburn Ave.,. Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 34, Akeley.
Trespassing, Old Housing, Bena.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Vehicle (two incidents), Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Leaflet Lane, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Third St., Pine River.
Vehicle, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Boy Lake Drive, Boy River.
Victim, Old Housing, Bena.
Violation of protection order, Second St. E., Bena.
Violation of protection order, Birch St., Federal Dam.
Vulnerable adult, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Spruce St. NW, Remer.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Welfare check, 36th St. NE, Remer.
Welfare check, 64th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Welfare check, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Welfare check, Cedar St. S., Boy River.
Welfare check, Old Housing, Bena.
