The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 251 incidents between April 12-18, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 44th Ave. SW, Backus.
Accideent, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Assault, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Attempted, Hardy Lane, Longville.
Attempt to locate, Tree Frog Drive, Walker.
Attempt to locate, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, First Ave. E., Backus.
Burglary, C.R. 118 NW, Backus.
Business, Cranberry, Walker.
Business, Front St. S., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Dusty Rose, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Deer crash, no injury, 29th St. SW, Pine River.
Deer crash, no injury, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Disorderly conduct (two calls), Blue Water, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Front St. S., Pine river
Disturbing the peace, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Midway Circle, Walker.
Domestic, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Domestic, Portage, Bena.
Domestic, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Domestic dispute, Fifth St. E., Bena.
Domestic dispute, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Driving after suspension, Jefferson Ave/Second, Pine River.
Erratic driving, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Fire, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fleeing an officer, First St. S., Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, Cabin Camp Dr., Boy River.
Grass/forest fire, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Grass/forest fire, N. Bass Lake Rd., Remer.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Home incident, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker
Home incident, First St. N., Pine River.
Lift assist, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Motorcycle incident, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Neglect/abuse, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Person of interest, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, W. Winnie Road, Bena.
Property, S. Inguadona Dr. NE., Remer.
Property check, Hwy,. 84 SW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Seventh St. S., Walker.
Property/land dispute, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Reckless driving, Cass Line Road, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Midway Circle, Walker.
Removal of person, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Diamond Point, Walker.
Residence check, Peninsula Rd., Outing.
Residence check, Rogers Point, Walker.
Residence check, Fawn Trail NE, Longville.
Vehicle, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville
Vehicle, Nature Center Dr., Hackensack.
Vehicle, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Vehicle, Snell Ave./Norway, Pine River.
Vehicle, Kabekona Dr., Walker.
Violation of harassment order (two calls), Indian Point, Pine River.
Violation of harassment order, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Violation of harassment order, Second Ave. NE, Remer.
Welfare, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Welfare check, First Ave. W., Bena.
Welfare check, Pike Bay Trail, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Walker Bay Dr., Walker.
