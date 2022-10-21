The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 346 incidents between Oct. 9-15, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 36th St. SW, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, First St. N., Pie River.
Accident no injury, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 371/CR 2, Pine River.
Activity, Highland Ave., Walker.
Activity, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Activity, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Activity, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Activity, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Activity, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Activity, Shingobee, Walker.
Assault, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Assault, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Assist other agency, probation, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, (two calls) Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Attempted, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Attempt to locate, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Attempt to locate, First St. N., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 52 NE, Remer.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Barking dog, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Bite, First Ave. W., Bena.
Bite, Sunrise Point, Pine River.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Business, Front St. N., Backus.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Front St. S., Pine River.
Business, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Carbon monoxide detector, King St. N., Backus.
Carbon monoxide detector, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, S. Town Dr. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Crime against family, neglect, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Dangerous animal, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Hemlock Lane, Backus.
Erratic driving, C.R. 50, Akeley.
Fire, Thunder in the Sky, Cass Lake.
Fire, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, White Pine, Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
General, C.R. 73 NW, Federal Dam.
General, Maple Dr. NW, Hackensack.
General, Fourth St. S., Walker.
General, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
General, Walker.
Grass/forest fire, Draper Tower, Remer.
Handicapped parking violation, First St. S., Pine River.
Hang up, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Hang up, Old Agency, Walker.
Harassment, Fifth St., Pine River.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Illegal fire, Snowball Rd., Remer.
Incorrigible juvenile, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Injured, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Injured, First St. S., Hackensack.
Injured, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Mail problem, 38th Ave. NW, Walker.
Mail problem, First St. S., Hackensack.
Missing person, Smokey Hollow, Outing.
Missing person, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Neglect/abuse, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Overdose, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Person, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Property, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property damage, 122nd St. NW, Laporte.
Property damage, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, 28th Ave. SW, Backus.
Property retrieval, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property retrieval, Doty Dr. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Sweet Fern Lane, Akeley.
Removal (two calls), Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Removal (two calls) 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Y Frontage, Walker.
Removal, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Residence (two calls), Templer Point, Walker.
Residence, Mirabella Trail, Longville.
Residence, Barclay Drive, Longville.
Residence, 32nd St. NW, Hackensack.
Residence, Second St. NW, Backus.
Residence, Island View Lane, Longville.
Residence, Maple Lake Lane, Longville.
Residence, Wood Haven Lane, Longville.
Residence, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
School bus stop arm violation, Fifth St., Pine River.
School bus stop arm violation (two incidents), Main St. E., Remer.
Shoplifting, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Shoplifting, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threat, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Traffic stop, Fifth Street (two incidents), Pine River.
Traffic stop, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, C.R. 73 NW, Federal Dam.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Trespassing, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Trespassing, 16th Ave. NE, Remer.
Vehicle, C.R. 8, Bena.
Vehicle, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Violation of protection order, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Vulnerable adult, Walker.
Vulnerable adult, 64th Ave. NE, Remer.
Vulnerable adult, Mounds, Cass Lake.
Warning (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning (two stops), C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Lower Cass Lake Rd. ,Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Welfare, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Welfare check, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Welfare check, 40th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Gladeview, Walker.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 NW, Laporte.
Welfare check (two calls), Eighth St. NE, Pine River.
Welfare check, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
