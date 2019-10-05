The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 451 incidents between Sept. 22-28, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 88th St. NE, Boy River.
Accident, no injury, Co. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, Hackensack.
Accident with injuries, Co. 5, 27th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Assault, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Assault, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Assault, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Attempted break-in, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempted break-in, Elm Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Attempted break-in, 104th St. NE, Boy River.
Attempt to locate, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Attempt to locate, First St. S., Pine River.
Bite, dog, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Bite, dog, Old Agency, Walker.
Burglary, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Burglary, 12th Ave. SW, Backus.
Business check, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Lower Ten Mile Lake Road, Hackensack.
Careless driving, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Child custody dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Complaint, 10th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, Seventh St. S., Walker.
Crime against family, abuse, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Crime against family, endangerment, Atlas Trail NE, Remer.
Crime against family, endangerment, Midway Drive NW, Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hwy. 200 NE, Boy River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Main St. E., Remer.
Crime against family, neglect, First St. S., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Steamboat Bay Dr., Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Curfew violation, York St., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Disorderly conduct, Northwood, Cass Lake.
Domestic, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Hassman Hill, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 371/Jefferson, Pine River.
Erratic driving, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Execute search warrant, Five Mile, Federal Dam.
Fight, Front St. W., Walker.
Fire, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Fire, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Fire, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake
Fire, 311 Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Fire, Sumac Lane NW, Walker.
Fire, Murray Ave. W., Hackensack.
Fire (two calls), Foresman Point, Hackensack.
Garbage dumping, 92nd St. NE, Boy River.
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
Gas driveoff, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Gas drive-off, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Harassment, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Incorrigible juvenile, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
In ditch, C.R. 8 NE, Boy River.
Lift assist, White Pine, Pine River.
Mentally ill person, C.R. 50 NW, Akeley.
Mentally ill person, Arlina Ave., Pine River.
Mentally ill person, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Minor consuming alcohol, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Missing person, 163rd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Person of interest, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person of interest, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Person of interest, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Property, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Property, Heartland Pl. S., Akeley.
Property, N. Hand Lake Dr., Backus.
Property, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Property check, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Property damage, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Property damage, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 6 S., Remer.
Property retrieval, CR. 11 NW, Hackensack.
Property retrieval, Hassman Hill, Pine River.
Public assist, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Pine Mountain Rd., Backus.
Public assist, Poquet Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Public assist, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Public assist, Timberglade Dr., Walker.
Removal of person, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Removal of person, 163rd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 76th Ave. NE, Remer.
Removal of person, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Road conditions, 32nd Ave. NE, Remer.
Roadway info, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Runaway, 28th Ave. NW, Backus.
Runaway, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Seat belt violation, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake
Shoplifting, Hwy. 200, Remer.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Walker.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Walker.
Stolen property, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371/Barclay, Pine River.
Texting while driving, Hwy. 371/144th St., Cass Lake.
Threat, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Threat, Ingua Trail NE, Remer.
Threats, Breezy Point Dr., Walker.
Traffic incident, Whipholt.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 87, Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Traffic stop, First St. N., Pine River.
Trespassing, S. Second St., Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Hwy 84 SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Vehicle, White Pine, Pine River.
Violation of court order, Poquet Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Vulnerable adult, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Vulnerable adult, 73rd St. NW, Akeley.
Vulnerable adult, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Vulnerable adult, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Vulnerable adult, 20th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Warrant for arrest, S. Walker Bay, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Warrant for arrest, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
