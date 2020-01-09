The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 375 incidents between 12/29-1/4, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, C.R. 54 NE, Longville.
Accident, no injury, Front St. S., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Upper Cass Frontage, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Assault, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Assault, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Assault, Fourth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Assault, Morning Star, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Walker.
Burglary, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Burglary, Fifth St., Pine River.
Child custody dispute (two calls), Grosbeak Trail, Hackensack.
Chimney fire, S. Stony Drive, Hackensack.
Complaints, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, 23rd Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Crime against family, neglect, Willard Lake, Backus.
Crime against family, neglect, Old Housing, Bena.
Criminal sexual conduct, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Disorderly conduct, C.R. 1 W., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Domestic, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Northwood, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 71st. Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Yukon Lane NE, Remer.
Equipment violation, Fifth St., Pine River.
Expired license tabs, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Fight, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Garage fire, Quail Lane NE, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Hang up, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Hang up, Shinleaf Trail, Walker.
Hang up, Indian Point, Pine River.
Hang up, Hwy. 6 S., Remer.
Harassment, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Incorrigible juvenile, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
In the ditch, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake
In the ditch, C.R. 40 NW, Hackensack.
In the ditch, C.R. 5 NE, Longville.
In the ditch, Bena.
Juvenile, Second Ave. SE, Remer.
Lift assist, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Motorist assist, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Motor vehicle, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Probation/parole, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Probation/parole, Lois Lane NE, Remer.
Property check, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Property damage, Third Ave. SE, Remer.
Property damage, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, Redpoll Trail, Laporte.
Property/land dispute, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Property retrieval, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, White Pine, Pine River.
Public assist, Honesty Trail, Walker.
Public assist, Old Agency, Walker.
Public assist, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Morning Star, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Front St. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence call, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Residence call, Snowball Rd., Remer.
Residence call, Trinity Pines, Backus.
Residence call, Woodland Lane (three calls), Hackensack.
Residence call, Pine Lake Rd., Walker.
Residence call, Third St. NW, Backus.
Road conditions/hazards (three calls), Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Road conditions/hazards, Sautbine Rd., Walker.
Road conditions/hazards, White Pine, Pine River.
Shoplifting, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Stop sign violation, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Threat, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Threat, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Threats, Old Housing, Bena.
Threats, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Threats, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Noel Trail NW, Walker.
Threats, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Traffic stop, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Traffic stop, Rosalind Ave. E., Backus.
Trespassing, Timber Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Trespassing, Industrial Park, Walker.
Trespassing, Noel Trl. NW, Walker.
Trespassing, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Vehicle, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Warning, First St., Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, 24th Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Front St N., Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave (two stops), Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371/First St. N., (two stops), Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371 NW/62nd, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Warrant for arrest, 26th Ave. SW, Backus.
Warrant for arrest, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 6 S., Remer.
Warrant for arrest, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Warrant for arrest, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Sweetbriar, Akeley.
Welfare check, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Howard Lake Road, Akeley.
Welfare check, King St. N., Backus.
Welfare check, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Upper Cass Frontage, Cass Lake.
