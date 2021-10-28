The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 388 incidents between Oct. 17-23, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assault, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Assault, Facility Drive, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 19th Ave. NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Second Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Attempted, Sugar Bush, Longville.
Attempt to locate, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, First St. N., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Midway Circle, Walker.
Burglary, 40th St. SW, Pine River.
Business, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Business, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Business (two calls), Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Business, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, E. Ottertail Rd., Walker.
Business, Fourth St. S., Walker.
By check, fraud, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
By check, fraud, 16th Ave. NW, Pine River.
Child custody dispute, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Carbon monoxide detector, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Complaints, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Complaints, First St. S., Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, Gillespie Ave., Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Schultz Dr., Remer.
Dangerous animal, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Deer accident, no injury, Walker.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Deer accident, no injury, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Disturbing the peace, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Fourth St. W., Bena.
Driving under the influence, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Hwy. 200/Onigum Rd., Walker.
Erratic driving, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
Failure to register motor vehicle, Barclay, Pine River.
Fight, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Fire, Sautbine Rd., Walker.
Fire, Island View Lane, Longville.
Fire, Spain Drive NW, Hackensack.
Fire, Upper Cass Frontage, Cass Lake.
Garbage dumping, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Garbage dumping, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Illegal fire, Longmay Lane, Akeley.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Rocky Point, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, 150th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Injured, Wedgewood, Walker.
Lift assist, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Lift assist, White Pine, Pine River.
Lost/found, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Motorist assist, Hwy, 200 NW, Walker.
Motor vehicle, 20th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Natural, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Neglect/abuse, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Noise complaint, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Front St. S., Pine River.
Person of interest, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Property, Park Ave., Walker.
Property, C.R. 50 NW, Hackensack.
Property, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Property damage, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Hwy, 371 NW, Walker.
Property retrieval, Pine Point Rd., Walker.
Property retrieval, Boone Point, Hackensack.
Public assist, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Removal, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal, Portage, Bena.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Residence, Thunder Lake, Remer.
Residence, Second Point, Walker.
Residence, 24th Ave. NE, Longville.
Residence, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Residence, Pine Mountain Lake Rd., Backus.
Residence, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd. NW, Hackensack.
Residence, Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Residence, Diamond Trail, Walker.
Residence, Pinnacle, Hackensack.
Residence, Knotty Knoll, Hackensack.
Residence, Kabekona Lane, Hackensack.
Residence, Pine Siskin Trail, Longville.
Residence, Woods Bay Dr., Outing.
Runaway, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Runaway, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed (eight incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Barclay Ave./First, Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Threat, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Threat, Big Thunder Dr., Cass Lake.
Threats, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Noel Trail NW, Walker.
Vehicle, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Violation of DANCO order, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Warnings (15 stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, First St., Pine River.
Warnings, Hwy. 84/Barclay (two stops), Pine River.
Warning, Third St. N., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 84/White, Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, C.R 44, Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 1/College St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Welfare check, 60th Ave., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
