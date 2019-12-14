The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 392 incidents between Dec. 1-7, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Michigan Ave., Walker
Abandoned vehicle, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Accident, no injury, Fifth Street, Walker.
Activity, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Activity, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Assault, Hazel Street, Backus.
Assault, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, EMS, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, C.R. 8, Bena.
Assist other agency, law enforcement (three calls), Upper Cass Frontage, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Maple Ave., Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Aspen Ave., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Balsam Ave., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, Facility Drive, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Assist other agency, probation, W. Sylvan Dr., Pillager.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 6 S., Remer.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Child custody dispute, Stony Point, Walker.
Complaints, York St., Pine River.
Compliance check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Crime against family, abuse, C.R. 38, Walker.
Crime against family, abuse, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Crime against family, endangerment, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, Front St. N., Backus.
Crime against family, neglect, Second Ave., Bena.
Deer crash, no injury, Tianna Court, Walker.
Deer crash, no injury, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Deer crash, no injury, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Domestic, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Domestic, Breezy Point, Walker.
Domestic, 29th St. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Driving after cancellation, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Driving after revocation, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Expired license tabs, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Extra patrol, E. Horseshoe Lake Dr., Backus.
Extra patrol, C.R. 63 NE, Boy River.
Fire, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Fire, Poppy Lane NE, Longville.
Fire, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Forgery, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Gas drive-off (three incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Harassment, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Incorrigible juvenile, Main St. E., Remer.
In the ditch, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Injured, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Lift assist, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Spruce St. NW, Remer.
Loose livestock, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Missing person, Timberlane, Walker.
Motorist assist, 167th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Motorist assist, Lake Land Trail, Walker.
Neglect/abuse, N. River Rd. SW, Backus.
Overdose, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Person of interest (two calls), 712 Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person of interest, Upper Cass Frontage, Cass Lake.
Possession of illegal substance, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Facility Drive, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 4 NE (two calls), Remer.
Property/land dispute, Second Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Property retrieval, Windsor St., Pine River.
Property retrieval, Hwy. 371 W, Backus.
Removal of person (two calls), King St. S., Backus.
Removal of person (two calls), Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Removal of person, Stony Point, Walker.
Removal of person, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Removal of person, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Removal of person, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Residence check, Landing Way, Federal Dam.
Residence check, Sioux Camp Road, Longville.
Residence check, Dewdrop Trail, Walker.
Runaway, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Runaway, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Speed, (two incidents) Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Third St. SW, Cass Lake.
Stop sign violation, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Threat, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Threats, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Through the ice, W. View Lane NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, 163rd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Aspen Ave NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Front St. S., Pine River.
Trespassing, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, First St. N., Pine River.
Vehicle, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Vehicle, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Warning, Norway Lake Rd., Pine River.
Warning, First St. N., Pine River.
Warnings (nine separate incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Washburn, Backus.
Warning, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 44, Pine River.
Warning, First St. N., Pine River.
Welfare check, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Welfare check, Mill St. SW, Remer.
Welfare check, Mill St. SE, Remer.
Welfare check, Fourth St. W., Bena.
Welfare check, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Welfare check, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, S. Little Boy Rd., Longville.
Welfare check, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
