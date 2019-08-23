The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 474 incidents between Aug. 11-17, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Abandoned vehicle, Industrial Park Dr., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Front Street, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, 10th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Battle Point Rd., Federal Dam.
Barking dog, Pike Bay Trail, Cass Lake.
Bite, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Bite, Battle Point Rd., Federal Dam.
Bite, Northumbria, Pine River.
Burglary, C.R. 8 Ne, Boy River.
Burglary, 16th St. Ne, Pine River.
Burglary, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Child custody dispute, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Child custody dispute, Park Ave., Pine River.
Complaints, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Third St. SW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, White Pine Dr., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Grant Utley Ave., Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Hawthorn Trl., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Walker.
Disturbing the peace, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Disturbing the peace, Second St. N., Pine River.
Disturbing the peace, Morrison Lake, Outing.
Domestic, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Extra patrol, 56th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, Norway Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Fight, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Fire, Hawkweed Lane, Pine River.
Fire, Old Housing, Bena.
Fire, Pinested Dr., Akeley.
Fire, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Fire, Warbler Dr., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
Harassment, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Home incident, Front St. W., Walker.
In the ditch, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Lift assist, Pine Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Loud noise, Facility Drive, Cass Lake.
Mail incident, Breezy Point Dr., Walker.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 200 N, Laporte.
Motorist assist, 18th Ave. NW, Walker.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Overdose, 60th Ave NW, Cass Lake.
Passing on wrong side, Hwy. 371/CR 1, Pine River.
Probation/parole violation, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Property incident, First St. N., Hackensack.
Property incident, Royal Oaks Dr., Outing.
Property damage, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Property damage, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property damage, Nodak Dr. NE, Bena
Property damage, Pepworth Lane, Walker.
Property damage, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Property damage, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Napanee, Backus.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property damage, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Public assist, Hwy. 371, Backus.
Public assist, Norway St., Cass Lake.
Public assist, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Public assist, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Public assist, C.R. 4, Boy River.
Public assist, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Public assist, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Removal of person, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Removal of person, Old Housing, Bena.
Removal of person, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Southwood, Cass Lake.
Repossession, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Repossession, King St. S., Backus.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Jefferson, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Threat, 22nd St. SW, Pine River.
Threats Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Threats, First St. N., Pine River.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 84, Backus.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Federal Dam.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371/Norway, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Front St. N., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Breezy Point Circle, Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 2 , Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Morrison Lake, Outing.
Vehicle, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Vehicle, Gladeview Trail, Walker.
Vehicle, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, C.R. 38, NW, Walker.
Violation of harassment order, Timberglade, Walker.
Violation of protection order, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Vulnerable adult, Schultz Dr., Remer.
Vulnerable adult, Eagle Dr. NW, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, First St. S., Pine River.
