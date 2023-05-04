The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 128 incidents between April 23-29, including the following:
Assault, Second St. S., Pillager.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 128 incidents between April 23-29, including the following:
Assault, Second St. S., Pillager.
Assault, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Kingston Way, Walker.
Bite, 120th St. SW, Motley.
Burglary, Bigwater Dr., Pillager.
Burglary, Carpenter St., Backus.
Burglary, C.R. 20 SW, Sebeka.
Business, Front St. S., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Juneberry Trail, Walker.
Crime against family, abuse, Pine St. W., Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, Murray Ave. W., Hackensack.
Crime against family, endangerment, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Crime against family, neglect, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, Old Agency, Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Golf Course, Pillager.
Drive by shooting, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Driving under the influence, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Fire, Pine Mountain Rd. NW, Backus.
Fire, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
General, Gladeview, Walker.
General, Norway Lake Road, Pine River.
General, Woods Bay Drive, Outing.
General, Main St. E., Remer.
Harassment, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Harassment, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Incorrigible juvenile, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Park Ave. W., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Bungo Creek, Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, 32nd Ave. SW, Pequot Lakes.
Lift assist, Fifth St., Pine River.
Motorist assist, C.R. 107, Lake Shore.
Motor vehicle, Barclay Ave., Pine River
Noise complaint, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Other, First St. S., Pine River.
Other, Lindberg Ave., Pine River.
Other (two calls), Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Other, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Other, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Other, C.R. 41 NW, Backus.
Paper service, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Person, (two incidents), Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Possession, First St. N., Pine River.
Property damage, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Property damage, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Property/land dispute, W. Long Lake, Backus.
Public assist, Kinler Ave., Pine River.
Removal, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Removal, Steamboat Dr., Walker.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Eighth and Elm, Walker.
Speed (two stops), Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed, First St. N., Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Suicide, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
TEST, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threat, Old Agency, Walker.
Threats, E. Second St. S., Pillager.
Threats, 12th St. NW, Backus.
Traffic incident, C.R. 78, Lake Shore.
Traffic incident, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Vehicle, Lone Wolf Trail, Longville.
Vehicle, Interlachen, Lake Shore.
Vulnerable adult, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Vulnerable adult, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Warning, River St. Pine River.
Warning (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 44/State 84, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Welfare, Breezy Point Dr., Walker.
Welfare check (two incidents), Lindberg Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Steamboat Dr., Walker.
Welfare check, Indian Trail, Pine River.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.