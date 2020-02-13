Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 345 incidents between Feb. 2-8, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 144th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Park Ave., Walker.
Assault, Sixth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Assault, Midway Circle, Walker.
Assist other agency, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency-Social Services, First Ave. W., Bena.
Attempt to locate, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Old Agency, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Shing Wauk, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Child custody dispute, First Ave.W., Bena.
Complaints, Church Lane, Backus.
Crime against family, abuse, Pine Point Lane, Walker.
Crime against family, abuse, Iowana, Bena.
Crime against family, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, First St. S., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Whipple Ave. E., Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Domestic, Wood St. N., Backus.
Domestic dispute, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Garden St., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Norenberg, Cass Lake.
Expired license tabs, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Extra patrol, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Fight, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Fight, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Harassment, 16th Ave., Bena
Harassment, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Lift assist, Lake Hattie Dr., Backus.
Lift assist, Odin Trail SW, Pine River.
Lift assist, White Pine, Pine River.
Missing person, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Overdose, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Walker Bay Drive, Walker.
Person of interest, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Possession of illegal substance, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Property damage, 16th Ave. NW, Pine River.
Public assist, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Roosevelt Ave., Pine River.
Public assist, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Removal of person, King St. S., Backus (two calls).
Removal of person, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Timberglade, Walker.
Removal of person, 16th Ave. NW, Bena.
Removal of person, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Repossession, Bungo Creek, Pine River.
Residence, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Road conditions, 16th St. SW, Hwy. 371, Backus.
Runaway, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Terminal patient, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Threat, 21st Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Threats, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Railroad Ave., Walker.
Threats, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 SW, Pie River.
Traffic stop, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Traffic stop, Roosevelt Trail NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Front St. S., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 2, Bena.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Trespassing, Aspen Ave NW, Cass Lake.
Violation of harassment, Gail Rd. SW, Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave. (two incidents), Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Jefferson (two incidents), Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Iowa Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 84/Indian Trail, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Welfare check, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check (two calls), Macemon Trail, Remer.
Welfare check, Pikie Point Lane, Longville.
Welfare check, Walker Bay Drive, Walker.
Welfare check, Park Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Harbinger Trail, Walker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.