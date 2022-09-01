The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 419 incidents between Aug. 21-27, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Front St. N., Backus.
Accident, no injury, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident with injuries, Glenmar Dr. NE, Longville.
Assault, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Assault, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Norway, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Golf Course Rd., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Attempt to locate, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Dale Dr. SE, Remer.
Attempt to locate, Highland Ave., Walker.
ATV complaint, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Vermillion, Remer.
Burglary, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Burglary, Second Ave. E., Boy River.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, College St., Pine River.
Business, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Business, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Citation/warning, Backus.
Complaint, Harrier Trail, Hackensack.
Complaint, 47th St. NE, Longville.
Crime against family, abuse, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, Westgate Dr., Longville.
Crime against family, abuse, Third St. N., Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, 23rd St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment (two incidents), Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, S. Steamboat, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Midway Circle, Walker.
Crime against family, 52nd St. NE, Longville.
Dangerous dog, 44th Ave. NW, Backus.
Disorderly conduct, Ox Yoke Rd., Backus.
Disturbing the peace, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Disturbing the peace, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Domestic, Second St. NW, Backus.
Domestic, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Y Frontage, Walker.
Domestic dispute, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Drive-by shooting, Facility, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Upper Cass Rd., Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Driving under the influence, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Driving under the influence, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, C.R. 2 SW, Pine River.
EMS transport only (five calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Fire, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Fire, C.R. 8, Bena.
Fireworks, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Garbage dumping, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
General, 32nd St. SW, Pine River.
General, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
General, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
General, Maple Crest, Hackensack.
General, Snell Ave., Pine river.
General, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
General, Big Rice Lake, Remer.
General, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
General, 36th St. SW, Pine River.
General, Harmony Rd., Laporte.
Hang up, Balsam Ave., Cass Lake.
Harassment, Kego Lake Trl., Longville.
Harassment, First St. N., Pine River.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, C.R. 5, Longville.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Second Point, Walker.
Illegal fire, Front St., Pine River.
Illegal fire, First St. N., Hackensack.
Inattentive driving, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Inattentive driving, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Lift assist, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Lift assist, Rifle Range, Laporte.
Lift assist, Cranberry, Walker.
Lift assist, Roosevelt, Outing.
Loose animal, Wood Duck Lane, Longville.
Mentally ill person, Second St. NW, Backus.
Missing person, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, First St. N., Hackensack.
Overdose, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Person, Templer Point, Walker.
Person, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Person (two incidents), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Person, Walker Bay Dr., Walker.
Person, Golf Course Rd., Cass Lake.
Person, Lake May Dr NW, Akeley.
Person, Park Ave., Walker.
Possession, Second St. S., Pine River.
Probation/parole, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Property, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Property check, Long Bow Trail, Walker.
Property check, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Property damage Front St. W., Walker.
Property damage, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Property damage Fifth St., Pine River.
Property retrieval, Pine Point Rd., Walker.
Property retrieval, 25th St. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Public assist, Facility, Cass Lake.
Removal, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, No Name Ave., Hackensack.
Removal, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Removal, 44th Ave. NW, Backus.
Removal, Front St. S., Pine River.
Residence, Second Point, Walker.
Residence, (two calls), S. Bass Lake Dr., Remer.
Residence, C.R. 71 NW, Hackensack.
Residence, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Residence, Blue Jay Trail, Backus.
Residence, 44th Ave. NW, Walker.
Residence, Barclay Dr., Longville.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Small amount, First St. S., Pine River.
Speed, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Speed (three stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed (two stops), Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Speed, Front St. NW, Walker.
Speed, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Stop sign violation, Murray/Third, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Park Ave./Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Pine St./Fourth, Federal Dam.
Threat, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Fisher Point, Walker.
Threats, Hawkweed Lane, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Airport Road, Backus.
Trespassing, Campfire Bend, Walker.
Trespassing, 28th Ave. SW, Backus.
Trespassing, 136th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Front St. S., Pine River.
Trespassing, C.R. 54 NE, Longville.
Violation of protection order, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Warning (three stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pie River.
Warning, First St. N., Pine River.
Warning, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Warning, Parkers Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Cedar Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, 16th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Warrant for arrest, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Rocky Point, Walker.
Welfare check, Old Agency, Walker.
Welfare check, Hula Popper, Remer.
Welfare check, Old Housing, Bena.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.